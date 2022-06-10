ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

October-only gas tax holiday plan arose earlier than initially thought

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmlyB_0g7BKL3700

National average gas prices are rapidly approaching $5 a gallon, and Florida isn’t far behind, with AAA reporting yet another record high for the state Friday at $4.82 a gallon on average.

In Georgia, drivers are currently saving 29 cents on the gallon thanks to the suspension of the state’s fuel tax, but in Florida, residents will have to wait until October for relief.

They’ll save 25 cents on the gallon throughout that month.

Governor Ron DeSantis called for a five-month holiday last November, but newly released emails between his staff and legislative staff show the idea for an October-only holiday arose as early as December.

The Governor blamed lawmakers in a March press conference for the holiday only lasting one month.

“There was a thought, well that they thought a lot of out-of-staters were gonna get all this other stuff, but I think it’s a way to reduce the pinch and we definitely would like to have seen even more,” said DeSantis.

But emails sent by the Governor’s Director of Legislative Affairs obtained by American Oversight show the Governor’s Office sent a draft bill back on December 1 to State Senator Aaron Bean’s staff that included an October-only holiday.

“I’m not surprised that the Governor played politics and only had one month, which happens to be in October, which what happens in November? A little election that goes on” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

Fried, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, has been calling on the governor to declare a state of emergency on fuel prices to help lower costs.

“That would have allowed me an opportunity to basically waive one of the really important statutes that’s inside the commissioner’s office that would have allowed our bigger retail stores to reduce the cost at below cost to our consumers,” said Fried.

The governor’s office maintains the October-only holiday was a brainchild of state lawmakers.

“The one-month gas tax holiday was not a ‘privacy proposal’ of the governor’s, but the product of negotiated compromise,” said DeSantis Deputy Press Secretary Bryan Griffin in an emailed statement.

The governor’s office also pointed to emails dated as early as December 7 and as late as February 16, showing the Governor’s staff did continue pushing lawmakers for a five-month holiday.

The Governor also included the five-month holiday in his budget proposal, which was published eight days after his office sent the draft legislation that included the October-only holiday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Fuel costs could drive up utility’s bills

Utility customers in some parts of North Florida could see their monthly electric bills increase in August because of higher-than-expected fuel costs for power plants. Florida Public Utilities Co., which provides electricity in Jackson, Calhoun, Liberty and Nassau counties, filed a proposal Tuesday at the state Public Service Commission seeking to pass along additional costs to customers.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Gov. McMaster renominated as Democrats vie to oppose him

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won his party’s nomination for a second full term Tuesday, while five Democratic gubernatorial candidates were vying for their party’s nomination. If McMaster wins the general election in November and completes the term, he will...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Laxalt's Nevada win sets up fierce race for Senate control

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who has embraced lies about the 2020 election, won the Republican nomination for a pivotal Nevada Senate seat, fending off a challenge from a political newcomer and setting up what will likely be a fierce and costly race against incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, one of the most endangered Democrats in an evenly divided Senate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Action News Jax

Election 2022 Takeaways: Big Trump win, Nev. Senate race set

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Donald Trump notched a significant victory in South Carolina, where his preferred candidate easily ousted five-term Rep. Tom Rice, the first Republican to be booted from office after voting to impeach the former president last year. But another high-profile GOP target of Trump in the state, Rep. Nancy Mace, managed to hold back a challenger.
NEVADA STATE
Action News Jax

Arizona Supreme Court says anonymous juries constitutional

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that state courts can keep juror identities secret, rejecting a challenge from a southern Arizona journalist who argued that the right to observe trials included access to the names of jurors who decide the fate of people charged with crimes.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Aaron Bean
Action News Jax

Citrus production at an eight-decade low

TALLAHASSEE — With the state pouring millions of dollars into research and marketing efforts, Florida’s citrus industry is approaching the end of the 2021-2022 growing season with its lowest production since around the start of World War II. STORY: ‘We’re ramping up for the season’: Jaguars, TIAA Bank...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

ANAHEIM, California — (AP) — The newly elected leaders of a top Southern Baptist Convention committee had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports and mistreated survivors. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move. Members of the Executive Committee picked...
ANAHEIM, CA
Action News Jax

Caterpillar moving its headquarters to Texas from Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar said Tuesday it is packing up its headquarters from its longtime home state of Illinois and moving to Texas. Caterpillar Inc. said that it’s transferring its global base to the Dallas suburb of Irving, from Deerfield, outside Chicago.
DEERFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Holiday#Gas Prices#American Oversight#The Governor S Office#State#Democratic
Action News Jax

New York court rules Happy the elephant is not a person

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State’s top court ruled that an elephant living at the Bronx Zoo is not legally a person, and thus not entitled to fundamental human rights. In a decision handed down Tuesday, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said, “While no one disputes that elephants are intelligent beings deserving of proper care and compassion, the courts below properly granted the motion to dismiss the petition for a writ of habeas corpus, and we therefore affirm.”
ANIMALS
Action News Jax

Mother and daughter injured by bear attack at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A family camping in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was attacked by a bear that ripped into their tent, hurting both a mother and child. The National Park Service said in a news release that a family of five and their dog were sleeping in their tent when a bear ripped into it early Sunday morning. Inside the tent, the bear scratched a 3-year-old girl and her mother.
GATLINBURG, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Action News Jax

Tennessee man charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5. The Shelby County District Attorney says Michael D. Robinson, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. Robinson allegedly killed his girlfriend’s son, Zaqune Harris, 18, on July 12, 2021.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
99K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy