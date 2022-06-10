ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Garden of the Gods park road closures for Ten Mile Run

By Ashley Eberhardt
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, all roads through the Garden of the Gods park will be closed for an event, and visitors are urged to plan accordingly.

The Garden of the Gods Ten Mile Run will take place Saturday, June 11, from 7 – 10 a.m. Runners from more than 38 states are expected to race and can choose between a 10 mile or 10K road race or a 10K trail race. Roads will be closed for the event but trail access will be open to the public.

Non-participants should use caution, and if not spectating, strongly consider avoiding the area during the race. All racing will end by 10 a.m.

The following roads will be closed to vehicles:

6-10 a.m.

  • Gateway Rd., west of 30th Street
  • Juniper Way Loop and Gateway Road
  • Juniper Way Loop and Garden Drive, near the P6 pull-off
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unk5n_0g7BJef100

This is the 45th annual Garden of the Gods Ten Mile Run. Race entry fees are donated to local high school track teams that volunteer at the event. Pikes Peak Marathon, Inc, the organizers of the event, also match dollar for dollar of trail run entry fees to donate toward the restoration and repair of Garden of the Gods trails.

More information on the event, including registration and course maps can be found here .

