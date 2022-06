Ann (Hargrove) Beadel passed away at her favorite place on earth, Happy Valley Ranch in Brownwood on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the age of 82. A symphony of birds floated on the gentle breeze as she spent Saturday morning on the porch; after a peaceful and restful night she was surrounded by her loved ones Sunday morning as she left her earthly home to join the love of her life, Bob, waiting for her in God’s Kingdom.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO