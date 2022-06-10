ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York COVID update Friday, June 10

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3TO5_0g7BJS1B00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – As of Friday, June 10, the COVID-19 daily average is 5.41%. Health officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 5,663 statewide.

Tracking COVID cases by county

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 2, 009, a decrease of 12. Health officials said, statewide there have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths reported since Thursday.

According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,289. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 71,670, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 39,083,194
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 39,220
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 108,948
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Thursday, June 9, 2022
Capital Region 25.39 23.99 22.03
Central New York 11.24 11.16 10.89
Finger Lakes 12.62 12.46 11.67
Long Island 37.65 38.53 36.29
Mid-Hudson 31.31 30.03 28.17
Mohawk Valley 20.11 14.57 13.31
New York City 39.77 41.57 39.92
North Country 17.56 17.22 16.67
Southern Tier 19.02 16.59 15.41
Western New York 15.94 15.40 13.81
Statewide 31.53 31.93 30.31

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Thursday, June 9, 2022
Capital Region 7.73% 7.30% 7.35%
Central New York 4.10% 4.03% 3.97%
Finger Lakes 5.89% 5.77% 5.47%
Long Island 8.30% 8.17% 7.92%
Mid-Hudson 6.34% 5.57% 5.44%
Mohawk Valley 5.75% 4.88% 4.63%
New York City 4.90% 4.91% 4.87%
North Country 5.18% 4.99% 5.19%
Southern Tier 5.31% 4.92% 4.90%
Western New York 7.65% 7.40% 7.09%
Statewide 5.65% 5.49% 5.41%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Thursday, June 9, 2022
Bronx 3.55% 3.65% 3.48%
Kings 4.25% 4.25% 4.33%
New York 6.26% 6.07% 5.93%
Queens 5.50% 5.52% 5.45%
Richmond 5.15% 5.38% 5.29%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

As of Thursday, June 9, 5,663 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,468,117. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 66,636 66
Allegany 9,533 6
Broome 50,662 38
Cattaraugus 16,705 11
Cayuga 17,714 9
Chautauqua 25,651 9
Chemung 23,246 16
Chenango 10,189 1
Clinton 18,887 25
Columbia 11,350 8
Cortland 11,601 5
Delaware 8,662 5
Dutchess 69,978 73
Erie 235,637 121
Essex 6,432 8
Franklin 10,377 10
Fulton 13,925 14
Genesee 14,798 4
Greene 9,397 7
Hamilton 938
Herkimer 15,236 4
Jefferson 22,245 26
Lewis 6,570 1
Livingston 12,663 6
Madison 14,660 6
Monroe 168,629 94
Montgomery 12,930 6
Nassau 446,053 548
Niagara 52,884 25
NYC 2,508,922 3,048
Oneida 60,013 28
Onondaga 124,343 66
Ontario 22,227 11
Orange 115,393 111
Orleans 9,369 9
Oswego 29,449 16
Otsego 11,204 7
Putnam 26,013 27
Rensselaer 35,547 40
Rockland 99,402 85
Saratoga 52,329 42
Schenectady 37,248 33
Schoharie 5,531 3
Schuyler 3,852 4
Seneca 6,542 7
St. Lawrence 23,011 14
Steuben 21,959 10
Suffolk 464,077 497
Sullivan 20,113 23
Tioga 12,093 7
Tompkins 22,284 22
Ulster 35,383 36
Warren 15,573 20
Washington 13,467 12
Wayne 18,965 15
Westchester 276,868 316
Wyoming 8,951 1
Yates 3,801 1


Below is data reported as of Thursday, June 9, that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 137 69 50.4% 68 49.6%
Central New York 58 32 55.2% 26 44.8%
Finger Lakes 233 58 24.9% 175 75.1%
Long Island 345 153 44.3% 192 55.7%
Mid-Hudson 203 85 41.9% 118 58.1%
Mohawk Valley 35 17 48.6% 18 51.4%
New York City 756 289 38.2% 467 61.8%
North Country 41 21 51.2% 20 48.8%
Southern Tier 70 29 41.4% 41 58.6%
Western New York 131 45 34.4% 86 65.6%
Statewide 2,009 798 39.7% 1,211 60.3%

As of Thursday, June 9, there were 17 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,289. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Dutchess 1
Kings 3
Monroe 2
New York 1
Queens 3
Richmond 2
Suffolk 3
Wayne 2
Dutchess 1
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Terrifying Sight Appears Outside of a Hudson Valley, NY Home

Ugh, it looks like something out of a scary movie. I understand that nature is very important and we all have to coexist together, but sometimes it gets a little too close. Snakes are one of my biggest fears and I try everything in my power to avoid seeing them. However, one Hudson Valley resident had an encounter with a LARGE snake and was able to calmly tell us about it. I would have passed out numerous times already after this whole encounter and would have needed a few drinks. Also, any ideas about what kind of snake it is?
HUDSON, NY
wnypapers.com

Hochul: $234 million in additional food assistance for June

All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits this month. √ Supplemental food benefits help nearly 2.8 million New Yorkers avoid food insecurity. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for June. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York state economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
getnews.info

Millennial Plastic Surgery Affirms Why BBL Surgery Is Good

Millennial Plastic Surgery is a top-rated plastic surgery clinic dedicated to quality service. In a recent update, the office shared why BBL surgery is an excellent option. New York, NY – Millennial Plastic Surgery has outlined why NYC BBL treatment is an excellent option in a website post. Butt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Oswego, NY
City
Lewis, NY
City
Ontario, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Oneida, NY
City
Chemung, NY
City
Cortland, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
NEWS10 ABC

Police exodus causes nationwide officer shortage

(NewsNation) — There has been a rise in crime across the country that is only expected to get worse in the hot summer months, but right now, some police unions are sounding the alarm over a nationwide officer shortage. In New York City alone, new data is revealing that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Central New York#Western New York#Percent Of New Yorkers#Cdc
PIX11

Third-prize Powerball tickets sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two lucky lotto players in Brooklyn and on Long Island won a cumulative $150,000 in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the New York Lottery announced. A third-prize ticket was sold at 322 Dekalb Grocery Market on Brooklyn’s Dekalb Avenue. Because that player also hit the Power Play multiplier number of 2, they’ll […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Katie Cherrix

Five Italian Restaurants in Staten Island, New York

Staten Island is NYC's southernmost borough boasting pretty beaches and more natural space than the other four. There are so many reasons to love Staten Island, and this unique part of New York has some of the best food in the city. Italian cuisine is a New York staple, and you'll find some of the city's finest in these Staten Island Italian restaurants.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Washington Examiner

New York attorney general vows to investigate 'disturbing' Jan. 6 allegations

New York Attorney General Letitia James said "disturbing" new allegations related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot are cause for investigation in her state. The Democrat, who is engaged in a civil investigation into possible fraud committed by the Trump Organization, referenced the "new details" in a brief tweet Monday evening.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

'My apartment vibrates': New Yorkers fight noisy helicopter rides

After a period of blissful silence overhead due to the Covid-19 pandemic, New Yorkers are dealing again with a familiar problem: noisy helicopters. Senator Brad Hoylman, who sponsored the bill, said that "many New Yorkers can no longer work from home comfortably, enjoy a walk along the waterfront, or keep a napping child asleep because of the incessant noise and vibrations from non-essential helicopter use."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

National Puerto Rican Day Parade Marches Again After Pandemic Hiatus

Puerto Rican pride is abundant in New York City with the return of the iconic national parade in its typically colorful, in-person fashion following a two-year pandemic hiatus. Light rain showers didn't stopped thousands from pouring onto Manhattan's Fifth Avenue for the 65th annual event celebrating the culture, arts, achievements...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

‘We Need to Stop This!’ New Cease and Desist Measure Aims to Protect Brooklyn Homeowners From Harassing Prospectors

Thousands of Brooklyn homeowners annually have face repeated—often predatory—solicitation from real estate sellers looking to purchase their homes for cheap and on the fly. To combat the intense inquiries and fraudulent claims these homeowners continue to face, the Department of State has created “cease and desist zones”—areas protected...
BROOKLYN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy