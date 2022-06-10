Tri-Cities 1st public market now open in downtown warehouse. What can shoppers expect?

The moment has finally come, the first indoor market in the Tri-Cities is now open.

Public Market at Columbia River Warehouse opened Thursday for its first weekend of business. The market is starting with about 70 stalls for vendors, and will eventually add more space for up to 140.

They’ll be open year round Thursday through Sunday and for special events in the old Welch’s juice plant, at 10 E. Bruneau Ave. in downtown Kennewick.

A vehicle door-turned-wall-decor hangs outside a stall at the Public Market at Columbia River Warehouse. The market is now open, at 10 E. Bruneau Ave. in downtown Kennewick. Cory McCoy

While most GPS routes will bring visitors to the plant entrance off North Washington Street, the parking lot and main entrance for the market is at Bruneau and North Beech Street.

Vendors already open include Bombshell Sweets, Angel Brook Farm & Market , Muse Decor, Basil and Blush and dozens of others .

Shoppers will find handmade art, home decor, candles, clothing and more.

Vendors have the option of leasing for three months, six months or a year. They can even rent multiple adjoining stalls for a larger space than the standard 13-foot by 14-foot stalls.

About the building

The 60,000-square-foot market will occupy the entire first floor of the downtown warehouse, which was most recently owned by J. Lieb Foods.

The property was put back on the market after J. Lieb was sold in 2019 . The plant built in 1950 includes five buildings, totaling 210,000 square feet.

Ice Harbor Brewing is in the process of relocating its flagship downtown location to the floor above the market, which will be about triple the size of the current restaurant and brewery.

They’re hoping for a mid- to late-summer opening, depending on when new brewing and storage equipment arrives.

Market Hours

Thursday - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Osprey Pointe

A second indoor market is coming to Pasco in the Osprey Pointe development in east Pasco.

Developers are expected to break ground on that project later this year.