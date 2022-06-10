ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

TAPD: Teen charged with terroristic act after shooting

By Marlo Lacen
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9uRt_0g7BItgt00

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Police in Texarkana say they have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting Thursday evening that left one person wounded.

Officers were called to investigate reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Ferguson Street around 7:38 p.m. and arrived to find the 29-year-old victim had already been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. He is expected to recover.

TAPD: Teen robs Walmart, pulls gun on employees, flees on bike

The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with a terroristic act and theft by receiving a firearm.

TAPD is still investigating this incident and anticipates more arrests.

TAPD urges anyone with information about this or any other crime to call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
txktoday.com

Woman accused of shooting into occupied apartment charged with deadly conduct

TEXARKANA, Texas–A woman accused of firing live rounds from a handgun into an occupied apartment earlier this month has been charged with deadly conduct. Lauren Panecia Forte, 31, was taken into custody by Texarkana Texas Police Department officers outside an apartment complex June 1 at 1400 Jenkins. Forte allegedly fired several shots into a unit with six people inside, according to a probable cause affidavit.
TEXARKANA, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Former Arkansas police officer charged with several counts of Rape of a Minor; allegedly assaulted the victim for three years

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 23, 2022, 30-year-old Waldron R. Sheppard, a former Camden Police officer, was arrested for 12 counts of Rape and 12 counts of Computer Exploitation of a Child after an investigation. According to authorities, a minor reported that they were sexually assaulted by Sheppard for three years. Law enforcement was […]
CAMDEN, AR
Power 95.9

Eleven Assaults Alone Kept Bowie County Sheriff’s Busy Last Week

Apparently, the second week of June was "Assualt Week" in Bowie County, I counted eleven when putting together this report today. Throw in burglaries, resisting arrest, death investigations, and much more and it's not hard to see why our Bowie County Sheriff's deputies earn their paychecks each week. Your report is ready, as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver, for the week of June 6 - 12, 2022.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Woman charged with deadly conduct

Lauren Forte was arrested June 1 outside an apartment complex at 1400 Jenkins in Texarkana. According to witnesses at the scene, Forte was enraged because one of her children had been struck by either an Airsoft round or shot by an Orbeez gun. If convicted, Forte faces two to ten...
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Texarkana, AR
Crime & Safety
KLTV

Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman woman has been arrested after she was accused of spitting on a corpse at a Tyler funeral home. Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, is charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse. She was arrested on the charge June 5 and posted a $2,500 bond the next day.
TYLER, TX
KTAL

Coroner IDs victim in fatal West Cedar Grove shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coroner’s office released the name of the victim in the fatal shooting in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood. According to the coroner’s office, 25-year-old Nicholas Jackson was fatally shot at his residence in the 500 block of Browning Street during an argument Monday night. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport teen serving life escapes custody again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile serving a life sentence for multiple felonies escaped from custody for the third time. He went missing from a facility in Avoyelles Parish Monday. Anthony Mandigo was transported to a medical facility from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie for treatment for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Police search for 2 teen runaways from Hope, Arkansas; 1 teen found

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Hope Police Department (HPD) posted a notice for two missing teenagers on June 13, and is looking to the public for any information about their whereabouts. Officials say one of the 15-year-old runaways has been found. Davante Purifoy is 15-years-old, approximately 5′10″, and weighs about 100...
HOPE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall store shooting suspect turns himself in

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — A man who is accused of shooting two women in Marshall at the Citi Trends clothing store turned himself in on Sunday morning at 7:13 a.m., according to police. Montrell Hatton, turned himself in to Marshall police in the lobby, officials said. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly […]
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

MPD: Man wanted in Citi Trends shooting turns self in

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man wanted in connection to a Marshall clothing store shooting is in custody. Montrel Hatton, 39, turned himself in to law enforcement at 7:13 a.m. on Sunday, June 12 in the lobby of the Marshall Police Department building, according to this Facebook post. He is...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

17-year-old arrested after pursuit through Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After responding to a stolen vehicle call early Monday morning, Smith County deputies arrested Warren Williams, 17, of Wake Village, La., after a foot chase according to a release. Officials said that Williams was also involved in a pursuit with Lindale PD several minutes earlier in relation to a separate […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Issues Warrant For Forgery Suspect

The Titus County Sheriff’s Office wants Krystal Nicole Collier for the Forgery of a Financial Instrument. If you know the whereabouts of Ms. Collier, please contact the Northeast Texas Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 577-TIPS (8477). Remember, all we want is your tip information and never your name. If your tip information leads to an arrest, you could receive a CASH REWARD of UP TO $1,000.00.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Child identified in pool drowning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 4-year girl is dead after she drowned in a Shreveport pool. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Amelia Gray, was found submerged in the pool at Southwood Village in the 9000 block of Walker Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday, June...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Tulane Avenue gunfire captured on home surveillance two blocks away

The incident occurred in the 7000 block of Gideon Street. Cedar Grove holds pre-Juneteenth parade, homecoming celebration. “We are here to uplift and of course commemorate the Juneteenth celebration." Cedar Grove community celebrates pre-Juneteenth parade. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The festivities included free food, haircuts and sharing of history.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: 78-year-old Arkansas man found deceased, authorities say

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of June 11, 2022, authorities informed the public that Earnest Galbert was found deceased. OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Earnest Galbert. Galbert is described as a Black male, who was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a green shirt. […]
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
KTAL

HCSO seeks IDs in large East Texas copper theft

HARRISON CO., Texas (KTAL) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has released security video of a large copper theft from an East Texas business in hopes of identifying suspects. The sheriff’s office says the theft happened around 2 a.m. on May 30 at the former BP Production offices,...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Two teens from Hope go missing, one found

Hope Police notified the community to be on the lookout for 15-year-olds Davante Purifoy and Joseph Biddle, who both went missing June 13. Biddle has since been located. At this time, there has been no word on Purifoy. Police advise that Purifoy is approximately 5’10” and about 100 pounds.
HOPE, AR
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

1K+
Followers
499
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy