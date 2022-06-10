TAPD: Teen charged with terroristic act after shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Police in Texarkana say they have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting Thursday evening that left one person wounded.

Officers were called to investigate reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Ferguson Street around 7:38 p.m. and arrived to find the 29-year-old victim had already been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. He is expected to recover.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with a terroristic act and theft by receiving a firearm.

TAPD is still investigating this incident and anticipates more arrests.

TAPD urges anyone with information about this or any other crime to call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.