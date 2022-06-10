ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles on Tazewell County property

By Alex Gaul
hoiabc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAZEWELL COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Tazewell County Deputy Sheriff John Shallenberger confirms to Heart of Illinois ABC that catalytic...

www.hoiabc.com

Comments / 1

wmay.com

Seven People Arrested In Roundup Over Outstanding Warrants

Springfield police and several other law enforcement agencies have rounded up a number of individuals who were being sought on outstanding warrants. The warrants were obtained after investigations by the Springfield Police Street Crimes Unit and Proactive Crime Unit. SPD worked with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Illinois State Police to locate and arrest the subjects.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Rantoul man dead after crash on US Rt. 136

(UPDATE) — Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup said the man was identified as Scott Boyne. Preliminary autopsy results indicate he died from multiple blunt force injuries he got during the crash. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a Rantoul man is dead after a weekend crash. In a news release, troopers said the crash […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Pavement buckled on Route 29, police urge drive with caution

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND)- The Rochester Police Department warns of a buckle in the pavement on Route 29 in the left southbound lane near the Taft Drive intersection. Police urge all motorist traveling within the area to drive with caution. The Illinois Department of Transportation has been notified of the hazard.
ROCHESTER, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: Seven arrested on gun, narcotics warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Monday that seven people were arrested last Friday for various gun and narcotics offenses. Members of the SPD’s Street Crimes and Proactive Crimes Units worked with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest warrants for a number of people. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Catalytic Converters#Emergency Management#Illinois#Thefts#Tazewell County#Abc
starvedrock.media

Accused LSD Dealer In La Moille Arrested

Another alleged drug dealer in Starved Rock Country has been locked up. Twenty-nine-year-old Randall McSherry of La Moille was arrested Monday afternoon by the Bureau County Sheriff's Office. He was wanted on a warrant in Bureau County for unlawful delivery of LSD. McSherry is accused of selling 15 tabs of the illegal drug to agents with Tri-DENT.
LA MOILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Weekend rollover crash outside Dunlap sends one to the hospital

PEORIA, Ill. — A weekend rollover crash in Peoria County resulted in one person being sent to the hospital with likely minor injuries. A crash report from the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to the scene near Route 40 and West Bristol Hollow Road around outside Dunlap around 3 p.m. Saturday.
DUNLAP, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island County inmate dies in jail

A Rock Island County Jail inmate was found dead in his cell on Monday, June 13. At approximately 7 p.m. Monday, correctional officers at the county jail found Eric C. Petersen, 46, unresponsive in his cell, according to a Tuesday release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. Medical emergency procedures were given by correctional staff and members of the Rock Island Fire Department.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Man dies after motorcycle accident in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Washburn man has died, a week after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Marshall County. The Peoria County Coroner says around 12:30 PM on Saturday, June 4th, Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to Route 251 at County Route 1000 for a single vehicle motorcycle accident involving one rider.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Vehicle search leads Normal police to ‘ghost gun’

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – A “ghost gun” was located overnight Saturday in Normal, and the suspect is now in custody. Just after midnight Saturday morning, Normal Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Marian Avenue. According to a Facebook post from...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Ghost gun recovered during arrest in Normal

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A traffic stop over the weekend in Normal leads to one person being arrested, and a ghost gun being discovered. In a post on Facebook, the Normal Police Department says around 12:45 AM Saturday, June 11th, police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Marian Avenue.
NORMAL, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Names released in Abingdon fatalities

On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
ABINGDON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Burglary case in Peoria’s Warehouse District Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – In Peoria’s Warehouse District, the business owner noticed things out of place at Food Service Equipment Distribution Warehouse. The Peoria Police Department (PPD) got a call just after 11 a.m. to the business at 900 S.W. Washington St. The worker who made the call, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, said they could hear someone still inside.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after stealing a motorbike

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 9th, was dispatched to the One-Stop Smoke Shop on East Main Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and met with the male victim who said he went into the store to make a purchase, and someone stole his motorbike parked out front. The victim admitted the bike wasn’t locked up. Officers viewed security video of the incident which showed a blonde-haired male subject taking the bike and departing the area on it. Shortly after, another officer had located the male subject still riding the motorbike on Grand Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The male was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Allen Smith of Galesburg. Smith admitted at one point while in a squad car that he was planning on selling the motorbike for money. The total cost of a Mongoose bike with a gas-motor attachment is around $320. Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft / Possession of Stolen Property.
GALESBURG, IL
hoiabc.com

Local fire results in emergency demolition

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An emergency demolition was ordered after a Saturday Night fire in Peoria. Around 9:45 PM, firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire on South Arago in Peoria. When they arrived, they found a unattached two car garage in heavy fire and smoke. Crews forced their way into the neighboring garage to fully extinguish the fire after which the fully involved garage collapsed.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police seek help in locating fugitive

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive wanted for several crimes. Decatur Police said Ryan Day, 30, has several arrest warrants on charges that include violating an order of protection, driving under the influence, failing to register as a sex offender and criminal damage. People […]
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

Emergency response teams practicing exercises on the Illinois River

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Every year, The Fon du Lac Park District Police Marine Law Enforcement Unit conducts a multi-agency maritime training exercise on the Illinois River today. This year, there were multiple exercises happening at the same time. Agencies that participated in these exercises include Illinois State...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

3 transported from scene after head-on crash Monday afternoon

Three people were transported to the hospital after a head-on crash shortly after 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Iroquois Drive, Davenport. We do not know the extent of injuries to the passengers in either vehicle. Lincoln Avenue was blocked off for some time while crews worked to clear the scene.
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

ISP and Knox County Major Crime Task Force Assisting with Death Investigation in Abingdon

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a residence in the 200 block of North Snapp Street in Abingdon, Illinois. One male and one female victim were found deceased on scene. The Knox County Major Crimes unit has been activated. The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
ABINGDON, IL

