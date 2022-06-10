ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis closes second news conference without questions amid Jan. 6 hearings

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Congressional lawmakers examine what led up to and went on during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, top Florida Republicans and Democrats are weighing in, or declining to weigh in on the committee hearings.

Gov. Ron DeSantis held news conferences every day this week, and until Thursday, he had been taking questions from the press.

On the day of the Jan. 6 committee’s first hearing, that changed.

He also ended his appearance Friday morning in Flagler County without taking questions.

“Thank you all for coming out. God bless you all. We’ll see you soon, OK? Bye, bye,” said DeSantis before walking out of the room.

The governor did weigh in on the Jan. 6 attack on its one-year anniversary.

At that time, he argued it’s not something Floridians care about.

“It’s not something that I’ve been concerned about in my job here, because quite frankly, it’s not something that most Floridians have been concerned about. They’re concerned about their jobs, education, inflation, gas prices,” said DeSantis on Jan. 6, 2022.

We reached out to his office requesting a statement on Thursday night’s Jan. 6 committee hearing.

“The governor is focused on Florida and busy with issues that impact Floridians’ everyday lives,” said DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw.

She then listed links to the governor’s three most recent bill actions on Everglades restoration, military support and law enforcement K-9 retirement care.

“Since the incident happened, he really hasn’t (said) a lot about it. In fact, those are his people,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

Fried, Florida’s top-ranking Democrat, was quick to share her thoughts on the hearing during a campaign stop in Jacksonville Friday.

“I was heartbroken listening to all of the recanting again last night of what we saw on Jan. 6. Everybody remembers where they were that day,” said Fried.

Fried is running for governor.

She believes Jan. 6 will be a sticking point in the election.

“Democracy is certainly fragile, but I know that the people of our state aren’t going to sit by and just watch this. They’re going to be voting in November to make sure that any type of elected official in our state that continues this rhetoric of hate and divisiveness is kicked out of office,” said Fried.

The governor did condemn the attack on the Capitol back on Jan. 6, 2021.

“The perpetrators must face the full weight of the law,” said DeSantis in his statement posted on Twitter.

On Jan. 6 this year, DeSantis called the anniversary of the attack Washington D.C. and New York media’s “Christmas.”

Comments / 7

Ettty
4d ago

Because the facts are right there an he has to defend the racist GQP because it's also him!

Reply
7
