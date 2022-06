KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead and seven others were injured in an overnight crash involving a single vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2004 GMC Envoy was on the southbound ramp from I-435 to eastbound I-70 when he lost control of that SUV. Investigators believe the driver was traveling too fast for the curve on that ramp.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO