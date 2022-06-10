ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Florida man involved in bar fight, found with 4 grams of Fentanyl in Fort Walton Beach

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ltw2j_0g7BHoYh00

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Miami-Dade County man was arrested Thursday night after he was found with lethal amounts of Fentanyl on Okaloosa Island, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Leorsy Acea Larrinaga, 48, was being removed from the bar at Cash’s Liquor store on Santa Rosa Boulevard when a fight broke out, according to the arrest report.

Shalimar man sentenced back to prison for drug trafficking 3 months after release

Okaloosa County deputies found Larrinaga arguing with management on scene and took him into custody. OCSO found a bag of drugs in Larrinaga’s pocket that field-tested positive for Fentanyl. The bag weighed about four grams.

Fentanyl is an opioid 10 times stronger than morphine. A lethal dose of the drug is only two milligrams, according to the DEA . The amount found on Larrinaga could have killed 2,000 people.

Larrinaga is facing a first-degree felony for trafficking fentanyl. He also faces battery charges and resisting arrest.

More about the bar fight:

According to the arrest report, Larrinaga was being removed from the bar after a disturbance with the bartender.

Larrinaga fought back against the security guard taking him outside. The victim said Larrinaga pulled on his clothes and shoved him into the parking lot.

A second security guard came to help. According to OCSO, Larrinaga swung at the first security guard and missed, striking the second man in the face.

OCSO said the second victim suffered a two-inch cut above his left eye.

Larrinaga also caused problems at the medical center after his arrest, according to OCSO. Larrinaga refused to walk with deputies requiring several people to escort him to jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Granny n Grandpa
4d ago

Cash Moore and the crowds he entertains at his businesses. Just a disgrace. These people need their liquor license taken away for good.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, meth

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County judge sentenced a Pensacola man to 30 years in prison on June 10 after a jury found him guilty of five charges, including drug trafficking, on April 8, 2022. The sentence for Daryl Leroy Hayes Jr. included a 25 year mandatory minimum for trafficking in 28 grams or […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Panama City man sets stranger’s house on fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a Panama City man reportedly lit a house on fire Monday night. Reports said 24-year-old Dwight Harrison showed up at a home on White Cap Way in Panama City around 11:15 p.m. Monday night. He reportedly began banging on the door and yelling about […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Police identify body found in Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police investigators have identified the body found last week in a Pensacola park. Saundra Sellers, 55, was found dead on the morning of Thursday, June 9 near the waterline at William Bartram Memorial Park.  Sellers was found by a city worker while he was cutting grass. Pensacola Police believe Seller’s […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okaloosa Island, FL
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Okaloosa Island, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Shalimar, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Body found in Jake’s Bayou in Milton

The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an individual found in Jakes Bayou by Robinson Point Road in Milton. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deceased individual was located at approximately 9:15 am today, June 14.
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

ECSO searches for missing 31-year-old man

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a man who disappeared in Escambia County. Jason Emanuel Jackson, 22, was last seen on May 16 in the area of X street wearing a red shirt and blue shorts. His family tells ECSO officials he is a black […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Security Guards#Ocso
WALA-TV FOX10

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found Tuesday morning in Jakes Bayou by Robinson Point Road in Milton. Sheriff’s officials said the was found around 9:15 a.m. No additional details were available. This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be...
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope business owners hope stolen cargo trailer is found

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new business preparing to open on the Eastern Shore next month is dealing with a few setbacks this week after someone stole a cargo trailer full of tools to finish building out the space. Cooking equipment was also inside the trailer and now the owners are asking you for help. […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office, Orange Beach Police welcome new corrections officers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office welcomed in four new corrections officers into the department after graduation was held Tuesday morning. Orange Beach Police Department brings in two new faces as well. The following people will serve in the BCSO as detective chief superintendents: DSC Erika Dailey DSC Alexis Dunnigan DSC […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

Alabama couple facing drug, firearms charges after traffic stop

Two people were arrested, and over $9,000 was seized after a traffic stop. The incident occurred on June 5 when officers with the Grantville Police Department were conducting traffic enforcement along Interstate 85. An officer spotted a car traveling 96 mph and conducted a traffic stop. When speaking to the...
GRANTVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtvy.com

Firearm assault leaves one dead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update:. A man fatally shot in Dothan on Tuesday had been involved in an altercation, one believed witnessed by others. Police detained a “person-of-interest” at the scene. “It is too early to term that person as a suspect,” said Dothan Police Captain Will Glover,...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Theodore man indicted on manslaughter charges

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man involved in a deadly crash was indicted by a grand jury for manslaughter. He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail on Tuesday. Eric Timko, 30, was indicted for manslaughter after he was involved in a crash that killed Justin C. Bolton, 29. Bolton was killed in October of […]
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy