Halsey has a lot of fans supporting their music career, but their baby boy isn't one of them. The "Without Me" singer, 27, appeared on The Tonight Show Monday and revealed that their 11-month-old son Ender, whom they share with boyfriend Alev Aydin, doesn't like their singing. During the interview, host Jimmy Fallon congratulated Halsey on becoming a mom since they last saw each other and asked if their baby boy loves when they sing lullabies.

16 HOURS AGO