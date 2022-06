Sister Wives star Christine Brown is moving onward and upward after splitting from Kody Brown.The single star, 50, posted a smiley photo of herself on Instagram and made it clear that she's happy to be embracing her individuality as she takes on the next chapter of life."Everything you need to be great is already inside of you," she wrote in her caption. "Stop waiting for someone or something to light your fire. You have the match, love. 🔥."Fans were excited to see the mom-of-six in high spirits, with one writing, "It’s pretty great to watch you move on from your...

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 20 DAYS AGO