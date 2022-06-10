ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brit fighters sentenced to death by Russian court forced to say they’re terrorists

By Nick Parker
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

TWO British-born prisoners of war sentenced to death by Russia were forced by their captors to say they are terrorists, The Sun can reveal.

Heroes Shaun Pinner, 48, and Aiden Aslin, 28, pleaded guilty to “undergoing training with the aim of carrying out terrorist activities” during a Kremlin-controlled kangaroo court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04VFW9_0g7BHQK900
The men pleaded guilty to 'undergoing training with the aim of carrying out terrorist activities' during a Kremlin-controlled kangaroo court Credit: EPA

But both men called The Sun’s news desk weeks before their conviction, declaring they were Ukrainian citizens serving legally in the nation’s army.

Their families and British officials are convinced they were tricked into wrongly admitting guilt — believing they would be let-off with a lighter sentence.

Recordings made when they called The Sun show they thought they were legal combatants entitled to be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Convention.

Their words were completely at odds with their terrorism pleas given at a trial this week.

They appeared on trumped-up charges in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s puppet state, the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Shaun — a former waste manager from Watford, Herts — told us in a call on April 25: “We’re scared to death. Mariupol is my adopted city.

"I’m not a freedom fighter — Mariupol is my home.”

Aiden, a former care worker from Newark, Notts, said: “They have agreed to do a prisoner exchange with myself and Shaun.

"It is important Boris Johnson is able to help influence this decision.”

They are believed to have been talking at gunpoint. The Sun did not report on their calls at the time as the Foreign Office said it may “impact their safety”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLcaF_0g7BHQK900
Shaun Pinner said: 'I’m not a freedom fighter — Mariupol is my home' Credit: AP

Food hit for years

A GLOBAL food crisis started by the Ukraine war could last for years, according to the World Trade Organization head.

Director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said African countries could be hit especially hard by wheat and fertilizer shortages.

Millions of tons of grain are sitting in warehouses and Ukrainian ports and are unable to be exported.

She said that was “really sad” to see as prices soar.

Ukraine is a major global exporter of wheat contributing nine per cent of the global market.

It accounts for 42 per cent of the global sunflower oil market.

Comments / 45

Brandy Hatcher
4d ago

My condolences go out to the families if these good fine men that were courageous and fighting a war for the right reasons!!!! THEY ARE HEROS!!!!!!!! NOT TERRORISTS!!!!

Reply
36
NEW YORK 1
2d ago

it's called war don't interfere. we shouldn't be involved, but it's cause Biden and the Dems have a interest in the Ukraine as they're are making money off the land. why do you think Biden keeps giving money to the Ukraine president. we the USA outbidded the other countries for rights to the land. this is between Russia and the Ukraine. Biden doesn't care about the american people. look what he's doing. our people are starving. can't afford rent has, nothing. you all need to open your eyes.

Reply(2)
10
Margaret
2d ago

no that would be Ttump since 17 of the 19 terrorists from 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia and Trump went into business with them and refused to ban them from coming into our country. Russia and Putin are terrorists yet Trump borrows money from them to support his businesses.

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Sentenced To Death#Russian#British#Kremlin#Ukrainian
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
495K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy