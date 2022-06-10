Elk Grove opens City Hall cooling center as dangerous heat hits Sacramento region

Elk Grove City Hall is open as a cooling center through Saturday as dangerous heat hangs over the Sacramento region.

The cooling center inside City Hall, 8400 Laguna Palms Way, is open until 8 p.m Friday.; and is open noon.-8 p.m. Saturday, city officials announced.

The building is air-conditioned, and seating and water are provided. Face coverings are required inside the cooling center and masks will be provided to those who need them.

The cooling center does not accommodate pets.

National Weather Service meteorologists in Sacramento forecast triple-digit heat Friday and Saturday , with a cooling trend starting Sunday.

The excessive heat means there is heat risk for animals and livestock, those outside for long periods and people who are heat-sensitive or have inadequate home cooling systems.