ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Elk Grove opens City Hall cooling center as dangerous heat hits Sacramento region

By Darrell Smith
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Elk Grove City Hall is open as a cooling center through Saturday as dangerous heat hangs over the Sacramento region.

The cooling center inside City Hall, 8400 Laguna Palms Way, is open until 8 p.m Friday.; and is open noon.-8 p.m. Saturday, city officials announced.

The building is air-conditioned, and seating and water are provided. Face coverings are required inside the cooling center and masks will be provided to those who need them.

The cooling center does not accommodate pets.

National Weather Service meteorologists in Sacramento forecast triple-digit heat Friday and Saturday , with a cooling trend starting Sunday.

The excessive heat means there is heat risk for animals and livestock, those outside for long periods and people who are heat-sensitive or have inadequate home cooling systems.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Elk Grove, CA
Government
City
Elk Grove, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Cooling Center#Grove City#National Weather Service#Livestock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

10K+
Followers
739
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy