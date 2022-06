Lincoln Police were called to the 300 block of Gaslight Lane around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, June 13th on a report of gunfire. Officers spoke with witnesses who stated the heard several gunshots and saw two people run from the area. Three 9mm cases were found in the street. The area was inspected but no damage to buildings or vehicles were found. There were no reports of injuries.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO