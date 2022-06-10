ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

WATCH & LISTEN: Compilation of Fargo Mayoral, Commission, & School Board Candidate Interviews

By Madison Quinn
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO) – With Election Day in Fargo fast approaching (June 14th). We wanted to highlight the candidates running for Mayor, City Commission, and School Board. You can find a compilation of candidate interviews below! (There were attempts to contact all...

wibqam.com

sayanythingblog.com

Plain Talk: Fargo mayoral candidate decries ‘media bias’ in race

MINOT, N.D. — Shannon Roers Jones is a state lawmaker who is currently halfway through her second term representing Fargo-area District 46. She’s also a candidate for mayor of Fargo, and she has been, arguably, the most visible candidate thanks in no small part to a political mugging her father got from the Fargo’s city commissioners, including two of her opponents in the mayoral race.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

A look at the Republican nominees for Secretary of State

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday is Election Day, and there’s a high-profile statewide primary that is drawing attention. For the first time in 30 years, Al Jaeger won’t be the Republican nominee for Secretary of State. He decided not to seek re-election this year. Instead, voters will choose between Representative Michael Howe of West Fargo and Marvin Lepp of Bismarck.
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Primary Election Day in North Dakota; Fire at south Fargo office building; Historic first for North Dakota U.S. Attorney

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Voters head to the polls today on Primary Election Day in North Dakota. The seats that are up for grabs. An early morning fire rips through a South Fargo office building. An historic first for a new U.S. Attorney in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
Fargo, ND
Elections
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL HEARS FROM MULTIPLE FOOD TRUCK OWNERS AND VENDORS ABOUT FOOD TRUCK ORDINANCE AT MEETING

The Crookston City Council met last night in the Crookston City Council Chambers in the lower level of Crookston City Hall. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENTS. The Council opened the meeting with a presentation by the Scruffy Tails Humane Society about an update on the organization. The Council heard from Board President Nancy Sykes, who introduced the organization to the City and explained their role in how they were an animal shelter that wished to help cats and dogs in the City and support the people that help and own pets. Humane Society Treasurer Diane Christianson briefly explained the history of the Humane Society and how it became an organization focused on taking in and caring for unwanted and lost animals. She then gave an overview of their Finances, revealing that much of their income over the last year has come in from donations, grants, and adoptions, as well as revealing that they used the money on purchasing items to help these pets in their time of need. Shelter Manager Nicole Heskin explained what the Society does to the animals that come into their care and how they partnered with the Crookston Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, and other animal rescue organizations in Minnesota and Wisconsin to help animals. She then demonstrated the Society’s website and how people can use it to donate their animals or where people can go to find other shelters and pet medical centers. She then revealed some of the projects the Society had planned, hoping that they hoped to renovate their dog adoption area, impound area, and outdoor space for play yards for the dogs. President Nancy Sykes then asked for support from the community to help them grow and support the animals. Pictures of the three Scruffy Tail Humane Society representatives and their presentation can be seen below.
CROOKSTON, MN
newsdakota.com

124 Years of the Stutsman County Fair

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota’s longest and largest county fair returns to Jamestown June 29 through July 2nd. Featuring static and animal exhibits, fair games, rides, food, free concerts each night, and more, the Stutsman County Fair has entertained thousands in its 123 year history. Fair Board...
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF to add two new liquor licenses into the mix

The Grand Forks council gave preliminary approval a pair of new liquor licenses during last night’s committee of the whole meeting. Target is looking to open a bottle shop on 32nd Avenue South. Target Wine & Spirits would have a separate entrance to the existing store. Members also approved...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

More Then 41,000 People Take In RibFest 2022 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another Happy Harry’s RibFest is in the record books and the festival had a pretty good turnout, especially by looking at the crowd for “Firehouse” Saturday night. More than 41,000 people walked through the gates of RibFest during the four-day event last...
FARGO, ND
Person
Greg Clark
Person
Tim Mahoney
Person
Joel Heitkamp
kvrr.com

Fired Fargo police officer will be allowed to resign

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Mayor Tim Mahoney said a long-time Fargo police officer who appealed his firing will be allowed to resign. Mahoney said the city attorney came to an agreement with the lawyer for Justin Nachatilo. He said he expects the agreement to be approved without debate at the next city commission meeting.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Altru, Universal Health to explore GF behavioral health facility

Altru Health System and Universal Health Services have signed a letter of intent to work together in expanding inpatient behavioral health services. The two entities are exploring opportunities for an inpatient behavioral health facility in Grand Forks. The goal for this facility would be to increase the bed capacity that...
GRAND FORKS, ND
newsdakota.com

33rd Annual Barnes County Wildlife Walleye Tournament

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 33rd Annual Barnes County Wildlife Walleye Tournament took place on June 11th and 12th on Lake Ashtabula. There were 86 teams this year. Casey Dodgson and Logan Clark won with a weight of 32.1lbs. 287 walleyes were weighed in over the weekend. A picture of the winning team, with Perry Kapaun is attached along with a recap sheet showing top 20 teams and other information.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Enormous, historic American Elm in North Dakota to be cut down

LISBON, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the largest trees in the state is coming down. A mammoth of an Elm tree in Lisbon, ND has been diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease. The tree located at Rose Street Park is an American Elm, which is the North Dakota state tree. It ranks second in the state for the species on the 2021 Register of Champion Trees. It has a circumference of 17 feet and 7 inches, is 58 feet tall, and has an average crown spread of 100 feet.
LISBON, ND
#Mayor#School Board Election#Election Local#School Board#City Commission#News Views#Thompsoon Victoria
knsiradio.com

CHS to Build New Grain Facility in Northwestern Minnesota

(KNSI) — Come harvest 2023, producers will have a new place to take their grain. CHS Inc. says construction will start this summer on a new grain facility in Erskine, Minnesota, in Polk County. The new shuttle elevator will have 1.25 million bushels of additional storage capacity, bringing total capacity at the location to 4.55 million bushels of storage, and will complement existing CHS grain, agronomy, and energy assets and offerings for area producers.
POLK COUNTY, MN
newsdakota.com

NDHP Increasing Aviation Special Enforcement

BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – Law enforcement agencies have seen increased numbers of motorists who flee when officers attempt to stop them. Because of that, the North Dakota Highway Patrol has been participating in special enforcement details in Bismarck, Fargo, and most recently Minot. The patrol uses aircraft, which are outfitted with a camera system that can observe and track targets both visually and in infrared from several miles away.
BISMARCK, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Clean-up of Maple Lake is set to begin Tuesday, June 14 following EF-2 tornado

(Forada, MN)--The clean-up of Maple Lake is set to begin Tuesday, June 14 at 8 a.m. following the May 30th tornado that hit Forada and Hudson Township. Below are the latest details from the Douglas County Land & Resource Management Office. If you could share this with your readers and cover the event, that would be great.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
kvrr.com

Wings & Rings Closes In West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another restaurant is closing in the metro. In a social media post, the owners of Wings and Rings in West Fargo announces that they have made the difficult decision to close the location. They did not give a reason for the sudden closure. The...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Airplane veers off runaway at Crookston Airport

(Crookston, MN) -- No one is injured after a University of North Dakota-owned airplane had difficulties taking off over the weekend at Crookston Airport. The single-engine plane called off a takeoff Friday before veering off the runway and striking a runway light. An initial investigation indicates that two people were onboard at the time.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JUNE 13, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Lucas Paul Gilbertson, 40, of East Grand Forks, for Bringing Stolen Goods into the State. Dalton Patrick Moore, 31, of Twin Valley, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Jerome Anthony White, 21, of Cass Lake, for Fleeing a Police Officer in a...
CROOKSTON, MN
kfgo.com

Giant Bob Dylan mural captures attention in downtown Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – We’re about to start seeing a lot more of one of Minnesota’s most famous faces in downtown Fargo, three stories’ worth of Bob Dylan, to be precise. The new mural, by San Pedro, California-based artist Jules Muck, appeared this week on the Viking Hotel Building, now known as the Bison Apartments, in the 400-block of Broadway.
FARGO, ND

