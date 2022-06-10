Notre Dame receives another commitment from '23 offensive lineman!

Remember when Notre Dame landed five-star quarterback C.J. Carr from Michigan less than 24 hours ago? Well that’s officially old news as Carr is no longer the most recent commitment to the Fighting Irish football program.

Offensive lineman Elijah Paige in the 2023 recruiting class is the latest commitment, making his decision known early Friday afternoon.

Paige comes with a three-star grade according to the 247Sports composite but a four star grade from the official 247Sports rankings. He’s a mountain of a young man as he’s listed at 6-7, 304 pounds out of Pinnacle High School in Phoenix and chose the Irish over more than 30 other offers.

Paige is the 15th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class for Notre Dame and the fourth offensive lineman. USC, UCLA, and Washington were among the other programs Paige visited before making his pledge to Harry Hiestand, Marcus Freeman, and the rest of the Notre Dame football program.