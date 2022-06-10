ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame receives another commitment from '23 offensive lineman!

By Nick Shepkowski
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJ1m2_0g7BFu6t00

Remember when Notre Dame landed five-star quarterback C.J. Carr from Michigan less than 24 hours ago? Well that’s officially old news as Carr is no longer the most recent commitment to the Fighting Irish football program.

Offensive lineman Elijah Paige in the 2023 recruiting class is the latest commitment, making his decision known early Friday afternoon.

Paige comes with a three-star grade according to the 247Sports composite but a four star grade from the official 247Sports rankings. He’s a mountain of a young man as he’s listed at 6-7, 304 pounds out of Pinnacle High School in Phoenix and chose the Irish over more than 30 other offers.

Paige is the 15th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class for Notre Dame and the fourth offensive lineman. USC, UCLA, and Washington were among the other programs Paige visited before making his pledge to Harry Hiestand, Marcus Freeman, and the rest of the Notre Dame football program.

Comments / 0

 

WLFI.com

Purdue faculty reacts to Mitch Daniel' retirement decision

The trustee's simultaneous announcement of Mitch Daniels' retirement and the naming of his successor caught many by surprise. Purdue faculty reacts to Mitch Daniels' retirement decision. The trustees' simultaneous announcement of Mitch Daniels' retirement and the naming of his successor caught many by surprise.
