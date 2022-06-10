ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Watch: Talking C.J. Carr, Notre Dame recruiting, and 2022 Irish outlook

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
When I sat down to talk about Notre Dame’s most recent quarterback commitment in C.J. Carr with Mark Rogers on Friday afternoon I knew something might happen in regards to Notre Dame recruiting at some point, but I wasn’t sure exactly how soon.

Well, it turns out it took less than the hour from our quick discussion drawing to a close that Mark already had things turned around and posted and in that small window Notre Dame received it’s 15th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class in offensive lineman Elijah Paige.

Still, the discussion was fun, featured a few unnecessary jabs at Michigan (kidding, all jabs at Michigan are of course necessary), and some discussion on Notre Dame’s opener at Ohio State as well as the 2022 season as a whole. Check out the full episode below and click on Mark’s information to see more of the college football content he provides nationally all year round!

