FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jon Cain has been at the head of Fairmont Senior girl’s lacrosse since it started, “We started a program back in 2005 and at the time, there was only two teams in the state, which were Morgantown and University. and a bunch of the kids got together with some parents and said can we start lacrosse and I was coaching soccer some at the time and they asked if I would be interested and I said I don’t know the first thing about the sport but I learned real quick so I mean actually the first game I ever coached was the first one I’d ever seen live so it was a little ugly at first, but it took us a couple years but after a while the kids really took to it,” said Cain.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO