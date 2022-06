Roy Jones Jr. is willing to sacrifice his own freedom for the safe return of another U.S. athlete. The Hall-of-Fame inducted former four-division champion has joined a growing list of those who are advocating for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been held in a Russian prison since February. Griner was arrested in Moscow on February 17 after Russia customs police alleged to have found vape cartridges with hash oil in her luggage and remains imprisoned despite repeated efforts by the U.S. government to bring her home.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO