Auburn had the toughest draw of all the eight teams playing on the road in the super regional round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament. No shot, I thought. It was a good run. Oregon State’s strong pitching staff lived up to its excellent reputation, too. Those guys were masterful for three games. Everything was tilted in favor of Oregon State’s hurlers. They had the home crowd. They even had the crisp, unseasonably cool weather. The heat index was over 100 degrees here in Alabama on Monday, but fans were wearing beanies on their heads in Corvallis, Oregon.

AUBURN, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO