Alum Bridge, WV

Woodworking shop Moss’ Scrollworks open in Alum Bridge

By Chris Marrs
 4 days ago

ALUM BRIDGE, W.Va. — A former Doddridge County educator has started a new career in an old Lewis County schoolhouse.

Moss’ Scrollworks held its ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Friday afternoon in Alum Bridge.

Owner Terry Moss said he began using a scroll saw years ago as a hobby making creative artwork out of wood.

Moss said he wanted to showcase other West Virginia Artisans and their specialty crafted products in one place. His new store does just that.

Some of the unique items include chainsaw sculptures, custom signs made by woodburning, hand-crafted bowls using a wood turning process and many other West Virginia-made products.

“I go to a lot of craft shows and I just see all this really cool stuff which a lot of it I can’t make,” Moss said. Everyone has their own different skills and stuff and I just wanted to be able to let other people see it, give a centralized place where people can come anytime they want and buy.”

Moss Scrollworks is located next to the old Alum Bridge School with the main woodworking shop inside the school.

The store is located on Route 33 West, past Weston, and just a few miles past Camden in Alum Bridge. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To order custom woodwork, call 681-822-3543, email tmoss1212@gmail.com or go on Facebook .

WBOY 12 News

PHOTOS: Flash flooding across north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several counties in north central West Virginia are under a Flash Flood Warning, including Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Taylor and Wetzel. There are also a number of Severe Thunderstorms Warnings and Exessive Heat Warnings in effect. Check our Weather Alerts page to see if your county is affected. Here is flooding […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

List of places closed in Wheeling due to outages

Advanced Dentistry in Elm Grove City of Wheeling offices Bridge Tavern & Grill Centre Market Catholic Charities (No meal delivery) Elm grove animal hospital Elm grove animal hospital FeltonCPA Goodwin Foot and Ankle Center  Just Smiles-Dr. Joy Harr Pizza Hut Elm Grove Steele Pediatric Dentistry in Elm Grove Wheeling Park Pool/ Day Camp Wheeling Coffee […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg charity clinic earns gold rating

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Health Access is now one of over 600 clinics to earn a gold rating awarded by the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics. Health Access in Clarksburg is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit clinic dedicated to serving the underinsured and uninsured residents of Harrison and Dodridge counties, whose services include primary care, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTAP

Power knocked out in Wirt County

WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Wirt County Office of Emergency Services, the main feed line coming out of Parkersburg is down. Mineral Wells through Palestine is without power. Over 10,000 residences are without power. The power company said this could last for days. Wirt County Office of...
WIRT COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston County, Jefferson County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley set to host a nationwide classic car show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fans of antique automobiles are in for a treat that is right down the road. For the first time ever, the city of Beckley is set to host a regional car show for a nationwide organization. The Antique Automobile Club of America chose to host their Eastern Spring national event right […]
BECKLEY, WV
