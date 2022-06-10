Leadership Style: Not just a fad

Thursday: Record warm start, hot day, storms later, high 94. After a very hot day today, with extreme triple digit heat index values that were topping in the middle 110s in spots, we will see a very warm and muggy night with little to no wind. Relief will be hard to come by overnight, as lows will be about 14° above normal, and 3° above the previous record of 73° in 1981.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO