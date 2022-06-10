ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Ascot countdown: Coroebus can thrive riding around a bend in St James's Palace Stakes, while Chris Waller is predicting fireworks when Nature Strip takes on Golden Pal

By Marcus Townend
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Trainer Charlie Appleby believes the first chance for 2,000 Guineas winner Coroebus to race around a bend in Tuesday's St James's Palace Stakes will work in his favour.

All four runs in the career of Coroebus have been on Newmarket's straight courses.

Appleby said: 'I think going round a bend will suit him. He is a strong traveller and if anything from a jockey's point of view they have had to count to five before allowing him to make his move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IeHy_0g7BDtIa00
Trainer Charlie Appleby has high hopes for Coroebus in Tuesday's St James's Palace Stakes

'Going round a turn might allow him to come back behind the bridle so the jockey can ride more of a race on him.'

Meanwhile, Aussie trainer Chris Waller is predicting fireworks when Nature Strip, currently rated the best sprinter in the world, takes on Wesley Ward's 2020 Norfolk Stakes winner and 2021 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint winner Golden Pal in Tuesday's King's Stand Stakes.

Waller said: 'Royal Ascot is something unique and it will all be about which horse copes with the occasion and the pressure of the race.

'Golden Pal is very good and very quick but I doubt he will have been under the pressure he is about to be under, with the same applying to our horses as well. These races make champions and talking points.'

Both Nature Strip and stablemate Home Affairs, who runs in next Saturday's Platinum Jubilee Stakes, had work-outs at Ascot.

  • STRADIVARIUS has been cut to 9-4 favourite to win a record-equalling fourth Ascot Gold Cup on Thursday after his fourth place last year. His 12 potential rivals are headed by Hollie Doyle-ridden Trueshan and Aidan O'Brien's Kyprios.
  • EMILY UPJOHN, who slipped at the start of last week's Oaks forfeiting ground before just being beaten by Tuesday, could make a quick reappearance in Thursday's Ribblesdale Stakes.
  • IT is understood the traditional royal procession which takes place before racing each day could still take place even if the Queen does not attend.

