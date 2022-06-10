Nueces County: Only certain fireworks banned for July 4 season

Nueces County commissioners announced it would ban aerial fireworks during Wednesday's regularly scheduled meeting , and Friday, it specified three types.

Skyrockets with sticks, bottle rockets, and missiles with fins won't be allowed to be purchased or used in unincorporated areas of Nueces County, and fireworks are not legal in the Corpus Christi city limits.

County emergency management coordinator Louie Ray told KRIS 6 News by phone on Friday afternoon that the ban was instituted because once these fireworks are set off, it's hard to predict where they'll land.

A news release Friday echoed this sentiment, pointing to drought conditions as the reason for the measure.

"The ground conditions are at a higher than usual risk for fires and we need to take measures to secure all persons and properties," he stated.

The release also states that the order will be in effect until drought conditions end.