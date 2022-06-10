ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes, Walton, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-10 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Liberty A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT/545 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...SOUTHWESTERN HENRY AND HOUSTON COUNTIES IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...WEST CENTRAL GADSDEN AND NORTH CENTRAL LIBERTY COUNTIES IN BIG BEND OF FLORIDA At 619 PM EDT/519 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dothan to 7 miles north of Blountstown, moving west at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Marianna, Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Malone, Sneads, Rehobeth, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood and Grimes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Barrow, Bartow by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Baker; Baldwin; Barrow; Bartow; Ben Hill; Berrien; Bibb; Bleckley; Brantley; Bryan; Bulloch; Butts; Calhoun; Camden; Candler; Carroll; Charlton; Chatham; Chattahoochee; Cherokee; Clay; Clayton; Clinch; Cobb; Coffee; Colquitt; Cook; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Dougherty; Douglas; Early; Echols; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Fayette; Forsyth; Fulton; Glascock; Glynn; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Irwin; Jasper; Jeff Davis; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Lanier; Laurens; Lee; Liberty; Long; Lumpkin; Macon; Marion; McIntosh; Meriwether; Miller; Mitchell; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pierce; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Quitman; Randolph; Rockdale; Schley; Screven; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Tattnall; Taylor; Telfair; Terrell; Tift; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Turner; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Ware; Washington; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 367 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE APPLING ATKINSON BACON BAKER BALDWIN BARROW BARTOW BEN HILL BERRIEN BIBB BLECKLEY BRANTLEY BRYAN BULLOCH BUTTS CALHOUN CAMDEN CANDLER CARROLL CHARLTON CHATHAM CHATTAHOOCHEE CHEROKEE CLAY CLAYTON CLINCH COBB COFFEE COLQUITT COOK COWETA CRAWFORD CRISP DAWSON DEKALB DODGE DOOLY DOUGHERTY DOUGLAS EARLY ECHOLS EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GLASCOCK GLYNN GREENE GWINNETT HALL HANCOCK HARALSON HARRIS HEARD HENRY HOUSTON IRWIN JASPER JEFFERSON JEFF DAVIS JENKINS JOHNSON JONES LAMAR LANIER LAURENS LEE LIBERTY LONG LUMPKIN MACON MARION MCINTOSH MERIWETHER MILLER MITCHELL MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MUSCOGEE NEWTON OCONEE PAULDING PEACH PICKENS PIERCE PIKE POLK PULASKI PUTNAM QUITMAN RANDOLPH ROCKDALE SCHLEY SCREVEN SPALDING STEWART SUMTER TALBOT TATTNALL TAYLOR TELFAIR TERRELL TIFT TOOMBS TREUTLEN TROUP TURNER TWIGGS UPSON WALTON WARE WASHINGTON WAYNE WEBSTER WHEELER WILCOX WILKINSON WORTH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Sandbags available for Lynn Haven residents

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – With the rainy season upon us, make sure you are prepared in case of flooding. 10 free sandbags are available to Lynn Haven residents. You can pick up the bags at Cain Griffin Park concessions from Monday to Saturday from 10a.m.-5p.m. excluding Wednesday. Pickup is also available Sunday from 12p.m.-5p.m. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
County
Washington County, FL
County
Walton County, FL
City
Westville, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Caryville, FL
County
Holmes County, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
WJHG-TV

A new flooding solution is coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Michael after more than three years. Panama City Commissioners approved an effort for the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin Project. The almost $25 million project will help with stormwater management. This will cover the north half of Panama City, starting from the mall going towards Frankford Avenue and the Robinson Bayou area.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Fatal crash in Geneva County

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:47 p.m. Monday, June 13, has claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Billy Joe Alberson, 77, was fatally injured when the 1995 Nissan pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Alberson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

House fire at Hansen Blvd. in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on the 100-block of Hansen Boulevard Monday morning. When firefighters arrived at 4:11 a.m., they found flames and smoke from the front of the house but were able to get it under control in roughly 15 minutes. The department reported no […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Missing person from Washington County, FL

CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - Washington County authorities are searching for 59 year old, David Michael Carter who went missing on Wednesday after leaving his home in Chipley. Carter is said to be six feet tall and 207 lbs, bald, with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Bay, Jackson traffic advisory for June 12-18

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties June 12-18 as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. — State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77.
BAY COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County approved for $7.9 Million in state funding, including Bridge-to-Bridge Multi-Use Path

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the roughly $112 billion State Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget, confirming the funding for projects totaling nearly $8 Million to benefit Okaloosa County. Approved projects include:. $750,000 for Overbrook Area Stormwater Improvements. $300,000 for Cinco Bayou Glenwood Park Water Quality Improvement. $2...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WALA-TV FOX10

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found Tuesday morning in Jakes Bayou by Robinson Point Road in Milton. Sheriff’s officials said the was found around 9:15 a.m. No additional details were available. This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be...
MILTON, FL
newheadlines.art

Panama City Fishing Pier Cam

Panama City Fishing Pier Cam. This pier is the only pier in ocean city md to extend into the atlantic ocean. 4 minutes panama city beach is the archetypal florida vacation town. The russell fields pier (city pier) is one of the area's most popular tourist attractions. A land of...
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Walton traffic advisory for June 12-18

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive. The week of Sunday, June 12, drivers...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Santa Rosa, Escambia traffic advisory for June 12-18

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Sana Rosa and Escambia counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Santa Rosa County:. — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter alternating...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Death investigation underway after body found in Jakes Bayou in Milton

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday in Jakes Bayou in Milton. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says the body was located by a fisherman in the 2700-block of Robinson Point Rd. around 9:15 a.m. "This remains an active investigation,"...
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

ECSO searches for missing 31-year-old man

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a man who disappeared in Escambia County. Jason Emanuel Jackson, 22, was last seen on May 16 in the area of X street wearing a red shirt and blue shorts. His family tells ECSO officials he is a black […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCB closes major beach access at night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials decided to close the beach behind Pineapple Willy’s from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. until July 31. This is the first time beach officials have closed the area for the entire summer. They have closed that access point during the last two spring breaks. “With […]

