ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-10 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Iowa; Sauk The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin Southwestern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Southeastern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mazomanie, or 7 miles west of Sauk City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, Portage, Windsor, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Mazomanie, Black Earth, Dane, Arlington, Merrimac, Harmony Grove, Morrisonville, Token Creek, Okee and Interstate 90/94 Interchange. This includes the following Location Gibraltar Rock Natural Area County Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago VERY WARM AND HUMID AGAIN THIS AFTERNOON Temperatures around 90 combined with high relative humidity will produce heat indices in the middle to upper 90s this afternoon. Drink lots of water and take breaks in the shade if you will be working or engaging in sports activities this afternoon. Do not leave children or pets in hot cars. Check on those without air conditioning or fans.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy