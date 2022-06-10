Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Iowa; Sauk The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin Southwestern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Southeastern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mazomanie, or 7 miles west of Sauk City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, Portage, Windsor, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Mazomanie, Black Earth, Dane, Arlington, Merrimac, Harmony Grove, Morrisonville, Token Creek, Okee and Interstate 90/94 Interchange. This includes the following Location Gibraltar Rock Natural Area County Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO