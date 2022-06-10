ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

UK ticket-holder wins almost £55m in EuroMillions jackpot

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQ1Ra_0g7BCFT500

One UK ticket-holder has won almost £55 million with the EuroMillions jackpot, Camelot has said.

Camelot, the National Lottery operator, has urged people to check their tickets to see if they are ticket-holder.

The winning EuroMillions numbers in Friday’s draw were 17, 26, 36, 37, 40 and the Lucky Star numbers were 09, 12.

The one ticket-holder will have matched all seven numbers to bag the £54,957,242.50.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What a brilliant night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the amazing £54 million EuroMillions jackpot!

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.

“National Lottery players make a huge difference to National Lottery Good Causes across the country generating more than £30m every week.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, over £1.2 billion has been distributed to date across the UK to help tackle the impact of coronavirus.”

No one matched all five EuroMillions numbers and one Lucky Star number.

But two ticket-holders have matched all five numbers to win almost £30,000.

Last month also saw three major lottery wins for UK ticket-holders.

Married couple Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, made history when they scooped Britain’s biggest ever EuroMillions jackpot of £184 million with a Lucky Dip ticket on May 10.

In the last week of May, one player banked £8.5 million in the Wednesday draw before another scooped £3.8 million in the Saturday draw.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euromillions#Jackpot#Uk#Camelot#The National Lottery
newschain

BT workers to vote on strikes in dispute over pay

BT workers start voting on Thursday on whether to strike in a dispute over pay. Ballot papers have been sent out to members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), with the result expected before the end of the month. The union said a national strike would be the first since...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newschain

William and Kate ‘set for move to Windsor’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly set for a move to Windsor. The couple, who were seen with their three children throughout the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last weekend, are said to be moving to a house on the Queen’s Windsor estate this summer. William and Kate will...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Motherwell face Bala Town or Sligo Rovers in Conference League qualifier

Motherwell have been drawn against the winner of the tie between Bala Town and Sligo Rovers in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League. The Fir Park side, who secured their latest crack at European football by finishing fifth in the cinch Premiership, will be at home in the first leg in the week of 21 July, and away the following week.
SOCCER
newschain

Two-thirds who isolated in pandemic ‘think self-isolation should still be law’

Around two-thirds of people who isolated during the Covid-19 pandemic think self-isolation should still be the law for those who test positive, a new survey suggests. Nearly a third believe that current government advice for keeping the public safe from Covid-19 is insufficient, while seven in 10 are taking their own measures to protect themselves, such as wearing a face mask or avoiding social gatherings.
WORLD
newschain

Royal Ascot racegoers swelter in heat as Queen misses another day

Royal Ascot racegoers sweltered in scorching temperatures as the Queen missed another day of the famous sporting event. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are once again expected to lead the royal party and are likely to spend the day studying the form of the thoroughbreds and enjoying the atmosphere.
SPORTS
newschain

Tierney integral, Ralston a contender – things Scotland learned in June fixtures

Scotland rounded off a largely disappointing June programme with a 4-1 win over nine-man Armenia on Tuesday. Two Nations League victories over the Armenians could not atone for the World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine and a poor display in a 3-0 defeat against Republic of Ireland. But Scotland remain in the hunt for top spot in Group B1 at the halfway stage.
SPORTS
newschain

Football rumours: Christian Eriksen knocks back Brentford offer

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is reportedly eager to leave Brentford despite the lucrative deal he has been offered to extend his contract, the Daily Express writes. The 30-year-old, who has enjoyed a miraculous return to action after suffering a cardiac arrest at last summer’s European Championship, is reportedly wanted by his former club Tottenham as well as Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy