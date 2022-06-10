Sen. Blumenthal fights gas price hikes
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) visit the Milford Cumberland Farms on Friday, calling for an end to big oil price gouging.
Sen. Blumenthal said gas and oil companies are continuing to rake-in massive profits, and he urged federal action to lower gas prices for consumers.
The senator’s office said in 2021, the top 25 oil and gas companies made a record $237 billion in profit.
