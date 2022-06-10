ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Blumenthal fights gas price hikes

By Jon Rosen
 4 days ago

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) visit the Milford Cumberland Farms on Friday, calling for an end to big oil price gouging.

Sen. Blumenthal said gas and oil companies are continuing to rake-in massive profits, and he urged federal action to lower gas prices for consumers.

The senator’s office said in 2021, the top 25 oil and gas companies made a record $237 billion in profit.

Comments / 9

Hatrick
3d ago

Do away with the diesel gas tax, That expense gets put on every single purchase we make, Everything we buy is on a diesel truck at some point including our gas!🤔⛽️💰💵🤭

Ra S
4d ago

Yes hes very frustrated the oil companies are raking in big profits, doesn't leave the democrats any room for taxation!!!

