Sen. Blumenthal fights gas price hikes

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) visit the Milford Cumberland Farms on Friday, calling for an end to big oil price gouging.

Sen. Blumenthal said gas and oil companies are continuing to rake-in massive profits, and he urged federal action to lower gas prices for consumers.

The senator’s office said in 2021, the top 25 oil and gas companies made a record $237 billion in profit.

