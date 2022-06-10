ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA drill rapper shot and killed after being robbed of money, chain at NY pharmacy, police say

KGO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- A 27-year-old drill rapper from Los Angeles was shot and killed after being followed into a New York pharmacy Thursday, according to police. Authorities said Avanti Frowner, who performs under the name...

HipHopDX.com

Two Arrests Made in Connection To Slim 400 Murder

Slim 400, a close associate of YG, was gunned down while sitting in a driveway in Los Angeles, California, in December 2021. Police had yet to make any arrests in the case until now. On Friday (June 10), TMZ reported a pair of suspects had been arrested in the shooting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man charged with murdering scientist camping with daughters goes on trial for attacking 2 LA County sheriff's deputies

A man charged with murdering a scientist camping in Malibu Creek State Park is on trial for allegedly attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in separate incidents while he has been in custody.Anthony Rauda, 45, is charged with attacking a female sheriff's deputy in Men's Central Jail with a shaved-down pencil after a contentious hearing on March 16 and punching a male sheriff's deputy in the jaw after a March 30, 2020 hearing in which Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo refused to let the defendant represent himself.Rauda is awaiting trial in the case of 35-year-old Allergan scientist Tristan Thomas...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Complex

Rapper FBG Cash Reportedly Fatally Shot in Chicago

FBG Cash was reportedly shot and killed early Friday morning in Chicago. Per a report from regional outlet WLS-TV, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot while inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of West 81st Street. A woman who was also inside the vehicle at the time was shot as well, with the report stating she was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
CHICAGO, IL
Los Angeles, CA
New York State
Los Angeles, CA
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

1 killed, another wounded in shooting in Carson; suspect at large

Authorities Sunday said they were investigating the circumstances leading up to a shooting in Carson that killed one person. The incident unfolded in the 10 block of Scottsdale South in Carson. It was there that deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday.When they arrived, they located the victim who had been shot multiple times in his upper torso. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. While investigating, detectives learned that an initial shooting unfolded in the 20 block of Paradise Valley South, and believe a bystander in his early 20s was wounded. That man transported himself to a hospital where he was in stable condition. Police said no suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
CARSON, CA
People

Man Who Allegedly Killed Rapper Nipsey Hussle Faces Trial

More than three years after hip hop star Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in the parking lot of his Los Angeles clothing store, the man accused of killing him is finally facing trial. Hussle, then 33, was killed in March 2019. Eric Holder, a 32-year-old aspiring rapper, was indicted in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Police#Shooting#Rapper Shot#Pharmacy#Violent Crime
CBS News

Cooper Noriega, TikTok star, dies at 19

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died at the age of 19, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. He was pronounced dead on Thursday after being found in a parking lot. Noriega was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m. in the 500 block of North First Street in the city...
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Carjackers arrested while spray-painting stolen vehicle in Apple Valley

Deputies arrested two carjackers after a resident spotted them spray painting the stolen vehicle behind their home.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Ronald Million, 26, and Jonathan Million, 34, carjacked and robbed a man Tuesday afternoon near Deep Creek and Artistic Alley in Apple Valley after the victim gave them a ride. The man suffered minor injuries when the Millions pushed him to the ground. They then drove the victim's silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra to their home. The next morning, deputies responded to a call of people spray-painting a car behind a residence in the 10200 block of Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley.The Sheriff's Department ordered the two out of their homes using the PA system on one of their air units. Both of the suspects were arrested without incident and are both being held on a $250,000 bail each.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
CBS Miami

$10,000 reward offered in theft of USPS truck stolen in West Hollywood

MIAMI - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects who stole a United States Postal Service truck from the West Hollywood Hills Post Office.Authorities said the truck was stolen between 8:30 p.m. on June 8, 2022, and 10:00 a.m. on June 9, 2022.The stolen truck has the number '3309707' written in blue above the windshield area and in the back of the vehicle. If you should have information on the stolen truck, you are urged to call this number: 1-877-876-2455.  
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Suspect with prior DUI convictions arrested after driving drunk and killing a woman

A man with four prior DUI-related convictions was arrested after driving drunk and killing a mother of three. "This suspect's four prior DUI convictions, including a felony, should have been message enough to change his behavior," Rialto Police Chief Mark P. Kling said in a statement. "Instead, his reckless wanton disregard for human life was evident. His selfish actions took the life of a mother, which has now left her three young children with one less parent and their father trying to figure out how life goes on."The collision happened on Wednesday at about 9:15 p.m. Rialto Police said Richard Madrid,...
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed, several injured in fiery crash on 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch

A large portion of the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch was closed for several hours Friday morning after a fiery crash left one woman dead and several others injured. The crash first occurred just before 11:45 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway, just east of Reseda Boulevard, when a vehicle -- filled with a family of five -- careened off the road and into an embankment, before colliding with a fuel line. This second impact caused the vehicle to catch fire, causing major damage to the vehicle. Los Angeles Police Department SWAT officers who happened to be driving by at...
Nationwide Report

31-year-old mother dead, 3 children injured after a fiery crash in Porter Ranch; father arrested (Los Angeles, CA)

31-year-old mother dead, 3 children injured after a fiery crash in Porter Ranch; father arrested (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On late Thursday night, a 31-year-old woman lost her life while her three children suffered injuries following a fiery, single-vehicle accident in Porter Ranch while the father was arrested on suspicion of DUI. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 11:50 p.m. on the westbound side of the 118 Freeway near Reseda Boulevard [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Smash-and-grab robbers hit Daniel's Jewelers in Puente Hills Mall

Smash-and-grab robbers hit a jewelry store Saturday at Puente Hills Mall, located at 1600 S. Azusa Ave. in City of Industry. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at around 4:14 p.m. when four male suspects smashed a glass case at the entrance of Daniel's Jewelers. The robbers grabbed an unknown amount of merchandise and fled, according to the sheriff's department. Cellphone video taken by a witness shows the four suspects, all wearing dark hoodies, running through the mall. Authorities said no guns were used and no injuries were reported. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

