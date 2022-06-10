ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County shelter full with dogs, needs adoptions

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – You’ve heard 7News talking about it for a while now, but we are just one week away from Nexstar Broadcasting’s Founders Day of Caring. This year we’re hoping to help area animal shelters in need and find homes for a few loving pets at Fur-Ever Friends Day!

Join us for Fur-Ever Friends Day!

The Ohio County Animal Shelter will be part of the adoption day and they really need to match some families with dogs because they are completely full. More than 30 dogs are at the shelter right now. Last week they took in 10 dogs in just one day.

Of course they have cats too!

The shelter takes care of strays and owner surrenders.

They say making sure these animals have everything they need is a 24/7 job and they’re so thankful for the support they already have from animal lovers in the area.

The community is wonderful with helping us support our animals here. It’s been just a tremendous help with the community. We greatly appreciate what everyone has been doing.

Wendy Neubauer , Ohio County Animal Shelter

You can keep up with all the pets at the Ohio County Animal Shelter on their Facebook page . If you see any that you like in the video above, the shelter is open seven days a week.

We’re 24/7, 12-months out of the year. It’s non-stop. Even when I go home I’m constantly on my Facebook trying to pair dogs with people and people are asking me questions. It’s non-stop.

Wendy Neubauer , Ohio County Animal Shelter

They encourage you to stop by and see them!

The Ohio County Animal Shelter will also be at Fur-Ever Friends day on June 17th at Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park from 10:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. You can either adopt an animal or donate to help make sure animals in need get cared for.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

