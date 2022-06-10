ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls man indicted after police say he killed his dog

By Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

Editor’s Note: Details in this story are disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – A 57-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man due in court next week to face two charges after police say he killed his dog .

The Fox 8 I-Team obtained police body camera video showing officers arriving at Darol Vinson’s Cuyahoga Falls apartment on April 23 after a woman called 911 saying her boyfriend witnessed a man strangling a dog and putting the dog in a trash bin.

Vinson admitted to police that he killed the dog after the dog allegedly bit his son in the face.

Man gets life in prison for Akron murder

Vinson can also be heard on the body camera video saying the dog was never aggressive before and normally slept with his two sons.

Officers took pictures of the boy’s injuries and asked Vinson if he took the child for medical care. Vinson said he didn’t. Police called EMS to check out the child .

Vinson is now facing charges of cruelty to companion animals and endangering children.

The charge of cruelty to companion animals is also known as Goddard’s Law, named after FOX 8’s beloved meteorologist Dick Goddard. Goddard was an advocate and defender of animals his entire life.

Vinson is due in court June 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

