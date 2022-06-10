College Student Missing After Calling Home and Asking Mom to 'Come Get Her'

Tijae Baker

A Brooklyn mother is desperately seeking answers after her daughter went missing after a frantic call home.

Tijae Baker, 23, vanished after traveling to D.C. after accepting a job making posters for a woman she had met online. She has not been seen or heard from since. She got off at Washington Union Station and was supposed to return home the following day.

"For somebody to lure my daughter into another state. I have to deal with this, and this is going to affect my daughter's life forever," Toquanna Baker said, adding that the last time she saw her daughter was on May 1.

Baker says her daughter called home on June 1 and begged for her to come and get her. She was in Maryland calling from a salon at the time of the call. By the time her family arrived, she had disappeared.

"She said just tell her mother to come get her — now," TiJae's grandmother, Roxanne Baker, told WABC-TV.

TiJae stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. She weighs approximately 130 lbs and was last seen wearing a black sweater, gray shorts and a white top.

Her family thinks TiJae may have been abducted by human traffickers or lured into a cult.

Anyone with information about TiJae Baker's whereabouts is urged to call the NYPD at 800-577-TIPS.