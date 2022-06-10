ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Student Missing After Calling Home and Asking Mom to 'Come Get Her'

 4 days ago

Tijae Baker

A Brooklyn mother is desperately seeking answers after her daughter went missing after a frantic call home.

Tijae Baker, 23, vanished after traveling to D.C. after accepting a job making posters for a woman she had met online. She has not been seen or heard from since. She got off at Washington Union Station and was supposed to return home the following day.

"For somebody to lure my daughter into another state. I have to deal with this, and this is going to affect my daughter's life forever," Toquanna Baker said, adding that the last time she saw her daughter was on May 1.

Baker says her daughter called home on June 1 and begged for her to come and get her. She was in Maryland calling from a salon at the time of the call. By the time her family arrived, she had disappeared.

"She said just tell her mother to come get her — now," TiJae's grandmother, Roxanne Baker, told WABC-TV.

TiJae stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. She weighs approximately 130 lbs and was last seen wearing a black sweater, gray shorts and a white top.

Her family thinks TiJae may have been abducted by human traffickers or lured into a cult.

Anyone with information about TiJae Baker's whereabouts is urged to call the NYPD at 800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 32

who do I trust
4d ago

everybody is talking to strangers and trusting them these days. we are taught not to talk to strangers and definitely don't go with them why has this changed.

Reply(4)
20
Patti Purr
4d ago

Omg this is crazy. So trace the call in Maryland?? A salon? They may be the groomers!! Dear Saint Anthony please come around this girl is lost help her be found! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🌷🌷🌷🌷😇😇😇😇prayer changes everything God Bless

Reply
7
who do I trust
4d ago

I thought you had to be a child to be sex trafficked off and why when they get to make these alarming calls they never say enough important stuff. like where you are who you with or send pictures what street what's going on why is it happening no clues just come get me.

Reply(2)
4
 

