As part of her Business with Bosse initiative, Mayor Lili Bosse visited the Flour Shop on June 9 inviting the community to sample their sweet treats. Flour Shop, which opened on South Santa Monica Blvd. in August of 2020, is known for their colorful desserts and signature Explosion Cake that explodes with rainbow sprinkles when cut. Attendees posed with Bosse in front of the shops floor-to-ceiling painted rainbow, received a free cake ball and a Flour Shop discount code to use at a future date.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO