ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Bieber says he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, cancels shows

By Sareen Habeshian
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Z7ah_0g7B8WKZ00

Justin Bieber announced Friday that he’s canceling the rest of his world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 28-year-old singer said he has full facial paralysis on the right side of his face.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move,” he explained.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears, according to Mayo Clinic . It can cause painful shingles rash, facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he said. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously my body’s telling me I got to slow down.”

Bieber said he’s doing facial exercises to help his face “get back to normal,” but he doesn’t know how long it will take.

“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do,” the singer said. “It’s gonna be OK. And I have hope and I trust God.”

Bieber canceled shows in Washington D.C. and Toronto earlier this week, and was set to perform in New York next week and in Los Angeles in July.

Just a few months ago, in March, his wife Hailey Bieber was hospitalized due to a small blood clot in her brain. The 25-year-old model said she had suffered a mini-stroke caused by a small hole in her heart that allowed a clot travel to her brain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Woman faces multiple charges after pursuit with Randolph County deputies, crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested on Friday after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing a vehicle, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. A deputy was patrolling and initiated a traffic stop near Trinity Road. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Ryan Julia McQueen, refused to stop, and […]
FOX8 News

Asheboro cop resigns after DWI charge, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A police officer has resigned after being charged with a DWI. M’Leigha Tashona Brown, 25, was stopped around 2 a.m. on May 27 for suspicion of DWI while driving on US 64, east of the Asheboro city limits, near Presnell Street. Brown was arrested and charged by the NC State Highway […]
ASHEBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
Page Six

Sharon Osbourne gives update on Ozzy after his ‘life-altering’ surgery

Sharon Osbourne is keeping fans updated on Ozzy Osbourne’s health after he underwent a “life-altering” surgery on Monday. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.” A family source previously told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, with a nurse likely to be brought into the home during Ozzy’s recovery.  “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Clot#Mayo Clinic
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Watch armed men rob of Marco’s Pizza in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Marco’s Pizza location in Winston-Salem was the victim of an armed robbery during the late hours of Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the Marco’s Pizza location on 4908 Reynolda Road at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday night after getting a report of an armed robbery. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police arrest 4 people, seize 8 guns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police say an investigation is underway after four people were arrested, and eight guns were seized on Sunday, two of which were stolen. The guns were seized while officers were responding to a call about a person with a gun on the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court. Responding officers […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX8 News

Video shows brawl break out at Bowman Gray

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fun night at a racetrack got a little intense! A fight broke out at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem on Saturday night during the chain race, which was the finale of the night. A fan captured the video of the scuffle that disrupted the race. Some cars got tangled up […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot overnight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot during the late hours of Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the area of East 17th Street and North Liberty Street at 11:25 p.m. after getting reports of gunfire in the area. At the scene, officers discovered one man suffering from a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 arrested after gas station shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after a gas station shooting in Burlington. On June 7, just after 4 p.m. the Burlington Police Department responded to a Huffs on 2562 Maple Ave about a shooting. A 28-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene in a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man on moped hit, killed at intersection of 5th Street, Research Parkway, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a moped was hit and killed on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 1:52 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 5th Street and Research Parkway. Investigators say James Earl Cardwell, 61, of Winston-Salem was on […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 people found dead in Davidson County, sheriff’s office says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were found dead on the 3300 block of Old Mill Farm Road on Sunday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:56 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Old Mill Farm Road in the Reedy Creek Community when they were told someone had died. Arriving deputies […]
FOX8 News

Police investigating homicide on Tuscaloosa St in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an injured person found in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday they responded to the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street after being told about a “down subject.” The victim, Sherrod Ferebee, 21, succumbed to their injury. Officers at the scene say they found Ferebee […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy