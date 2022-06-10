DNR Investigates Manure Runoff Near Willey

Carroll Assistant Fire Chief, Dan Hannasch, has been chosen as the next leader of the Carroll Fire Department. City Manager, Mike Pogge-Weaver, announced the hire this (Monday) morning. Pogge-Weaver says, “We are very excited to welcome Dan Hannasch as the City’s next Fire Chief. The Fire Department has played a very important part in our community for a long time. We have been fortunate to have generations of dedicated professionals who have protected and cared for us. Dan Hannasch has proven his ability to be both a great fire chief and leader who can prepare the organization for the future.” Hannasch joined the Carroll Fire Department in 1993, rising to lieutenant, captain, and then assistant chief over his nearly 30-year career. He says, “I have cherished the years I have served the Carroll community, and I am now truly honored to be selected as the City’s next fire chief. The Carroll Fire Department has a rich history of high-quality delivery of service to the community. I am excited for the opportunity to lead a team of dedicated firefighters and to be a part of the City’s leadership team.” Hannasch was chosen from three finalists, the other two being Fort Dodge Fire Department Lieutenant Jon Schreck and Carroll Fire Department Lieutenant Brad Warnke. Hannasch officially begins with the city on July 11 and will be replacing Fire Chief Greg Schreck, who is retiring on July 22 following a 40-year career with the department.

CARROLL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO