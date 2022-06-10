ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

DNR Investigates Manure Runoff Near Willey

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 4 days ago

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened an investigation into a reported manure discharge at a feedlot near Willey. DNR staff received an anonymous report Thursday...

www.1380kcim.com

1380kcim.com

FY21 Audit For City Of Audubon Notes Issues With LOST Disbursements And Improper Property Transfer

State Auditor Rob Sand released a report this (Tuesday) morning detailing concerns within the City of Audubon Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 financial reporting and disbursements. According to Sand, his staff noted common issues, such as the lack of segregation of duties and deficits in areas of the FY21 budget. However, he says several issues stood out more than the others, the first being questionable use of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds. When first implemented in 2001, 100 percent of the funds were to be used “for street construction and repair,” but Sand says nearly $10,000 was used for other purposes.
AUDUBON, IA
1380kcim.com

Hannasch Chosen As Carroll’s Next Fire Chief

Carroll Assistant Fire Chief, Dan Hannasch, has been chosen as the next leader of the Carroll Fire Department. City Manager, Mike Pogge-Weaver, announced the hire this (Monday) morning. Pogge-Weaver says, “We are very excited to welcome Dan Hannasch as the City’s next Fire Chief. The Fire Department has played a very important part in our community for a long time. We have been fortunate to have generations of dedicated professionals who have protected and cared for us. Dan Hannasch has proven his ability to be both a great fire chief and leader who can prepare the organization for the future.” Hannasch joined the Carroll Fire Department in 1993, rising to lieutenant, captain, and then assistant chief over his nearly 30-year career. He says, “I have cherished the years I have served the Carroll community, and I am now truly honored to be selected as the City’s next fire chief. The Carroll Fire Department has a rich history of high-quality delivery of service to the community. I am excited for the opportunity to lead a team of dedicated firefighters and to be a part of the City’s leadership team.” Hannasch was chosen from three finalists, the other two being Fort Dodge Fire Department Lieutenant Jon Schreck and Carroll Fire Department Lieutenant Brad Warnke. Hannasch officially begins with the city on July 11 and will be replacing Fire Chief Greg Schreck, who is retiring on July 22 following a 40-year career with the department.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Iowa Savings Bank Is Hosting A Bake Sale Friday To Help Cancer Patients

Iowa Savings Bank (ISB) in Carroll is hosting a bake sale on Friday to help raise money for the St. Anthony Regional Hospital Cancer Center. June is National Cancer Survivor Month, and ISB is honoring those who survived by raising funds to help individuals undergoing treatments. Amanda Riesberg, Loan Officer at ISB, says they have many items participants can choose from.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Shirley Mae Andreasen of Carroll, formerly of Halbur

Shirley Mae Andreasen, age 94, of Carroll, IA, and formerly of Halbur, IA, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll on Thursday, June 16, 2022 with Rev. Angelo Luis officiating. Casket bearers will be Shirley’s family members. Burial will be in the Scranton Township Cemetery.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

8th Annual Hometown Heroes Memorial Ride Honors Fallen Rockwell City First Responders This Weekend

This coming weekend, motorcycles, cars, trucks, and anything else with wheels will be hitting the road in Calhoun County to honor first responders who have lost their lives while serving the public. The eighth annual Hometown Heroes Memorial Ride returns to Rockwell City on Saturday, June 18. Jason Hawkins, a Rockwell City Fire Department member and ride organizer, says the ride was created in 2014 following the on-duty death of Rockwell City police officer Jamie Buenting.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

CCSD Implementing New Classroom Techniques For The 2022-2023 School Year

The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) is implementing new classroom techniques at the beginning of the 2022/23 school year as part of the district’s ongoing effort to close educational gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Director of Teaching and Learning, Karinne Tharaldson, says over the last five years the district has been trending down in standardized test scores such as FAST, NWEA, and ISASP. However, she adds they are some areas they have seen positive jumps.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Debra Mathies of Spencer

Mass of Christian Burial for 58-year-old Debra Mathies of Spencer will be held 10:30 AM, Friday, June 17 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Manilla. Friends may call from 5-7 P.M., Thursday, June 16 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with a Rosary at 4:45 P.M. and a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. She passed away Friday, June 10 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City.
DENISON, IA
1380kcim.com

MRHC Promotes Health Summer Habits With Interactive BINGO Cards

Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) is promoting summer fitness and safety with the introduction of an interactive BINGO game to challenge families to get out and get active. MRHC CEO Linn Block says, “Maintaining and promoting families’ health remains a consistent focus here at MRHC. Summer is a great time to incorporate wellness and healthy activities into your family plans. Please join us for some summer fun and the chance to win some awesome prizes! We want to be your family’s center of wellness, as well as be there for you during times of illness.” BINGO cards will be available at MRHC’s booth during Kinderfest next weekend in Manning or at the hospital’s admission desk. Some activities include building a fort, doing yard work as a family, picking up trash in the neighborhood, and much more. Participants are limited to one BINGO card per person and must be returned to MRHC by Aug. 15 to redeem prizes.
MANNING, IA
1380kcim.com

The First Annual Carroll Open Softball Tournament Is This Weekend In Carroll

One of the biggest 16-inch softball tournaments in the state returns to Carroll this weekend, but it has a different name. The Bud Open was held in Carroll for 40-plus years on Father’s Day weekend, with last year being the last one. Not wanting to see the great tradition of the bud open go away, community members decided to host a new tournament. This is the first year of the Carroll Open, with 20 teams from around the state making their way to Carroll. Travis Aye, one of the tournament’s directors, says they get everything kicked off Friday night with an opening ceremony.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Public Library is Hosting A Family Movie Night On Wednesday

The Carroll Public Library is hosting a family movie night coming up on Wednesday. Participants will be watching a fun-filled family comedy from the 90s. The event is free to attend and is open to the public. The movie starts at 6:15 p.m., and individuals are encouraged to bring a pillow, blanket, or cushion to sit on and a drink with a lid. For more information on the event, contact the Carroll Public Library at 712-792-3432.
CARROLL, IA

Community Policy