Louisiana State

Official: Louisiana warden suspended for pain pill DWI crash

 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Corrections has suspended a prison warden while it investigates an allegation that he crashed a state car while under the effects of prescribed pain pills, according to a news release emailed Friday.

Warden Kirt Guerin of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center was suspended May 31, the day after state police arrested and ticketed him on a DWI charge, the statement said.


State Police investigators said Guerin hit a brick sign and tree while on his way to work around 7 a.m. on Memorial Day in Prairieville, sustaining minor injuries, according to the news release.


Deputy Warden Stephanie Michel is now acting warden at Elayn Hunt.


It was not clear whether Guerin has an attorney who could speak for him.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

