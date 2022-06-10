ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley company building dreams in the backyard

By Todd Quinones
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Here in the valley, having a pool tops the backyard wish list for many. Next on that list is a basketball court, or tennis. One Nevada Built company says, there's no reason to have to choose, you can have them all.

This is light year's away from putting up a backboard over the garage. Sport Court's set up is something to see and experience, which is a big selling point for parents according to Miles Reynolds, the owner of Sport Court Las Vegas .

"The biggest thing that I hear from our customers, even after ten years later, when I talk to them, their house becomes the hangout house," Reynolds said. "Kids don't care about the square footage of the house. Kids don't care about you know what neighborhood you live in. They care about where is it fun and where is it safe."

The courts are installed from the ground up. After the concrete is poured, the court flooring is installed.

"What is this material here? When I touch it, it doesn't seem as hot as maybe the concrete would be underneath it," says 13 Action News anchor, Todd Quinones.

"Yeah. So it stays cooler. The concrete normally absorbs all that heat. This sits on top of it... It's a polypropylene material that has UV protecting in it, that will keep its color," Reynolds said.

The purpose of the court can change in minutes.

"When we look at it this way, we're saying this is a half court, basketball court. Then this way, it's pickleball, it's badminton, it's volleyball, it's all of that," Todd said.

"Yeah, so this is definitely on the larger side as far as our courts go," Reynolds said. "So it's kind of like all the sports in one."

But despite all the choices, Miles says right now, one sport reigns supreme.

"You say the word pickleball and I'm like, I light up. Pickleball is exploding at the seams. I mean, I've been doing this 17 years, sports construction. And I would say it's been the fastest growing sport for the last five years," he said.

Miles says clients include Celine Dion and Derek Carr, and the not so famous.

"This court is right about a 30 by 60," Reynolds said. "Every court is different and definitely custom. The biggest thing that makes the difference in the overall budget for the court is, you know, what surface are we using? Do you need fencing? Do you need lighting?"

Sport Court is headquartered in Salt Lake City. However, they have offices around the country. Here in the valley, they employ 10 people.

