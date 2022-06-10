ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA drill rapper shot and killed after being robbed of money, chain at NY pharmacy, police say

A 27-year-old drill rapper from Los Angeles was shot and killed after being followed into a New York pharmacy Thursday, according to police.

Authorities said Avanti Frowner, who performs under the name Vontae, was robbed of his chain and money after the four men entered a pharmacy in the Bronx.

Investigators believe he was in New York for a show.

They said he was with a friend, first outside the pharmacy and then inside, and that the two may have been interacting with the perpetrators prior to the robbery and shooting.

The two went inside, and they were quickly held up by the four suspects at gunpoint in the pharmacy aisle.

Frowner was shot in the chest and the suspects took off with his chains and cash, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 33

sun rah 44
3d ago

can't be going to these cities flashing jewelry and cash. the streets have to eat and the wolves are always hungry.

Reply(1)
11
Clydesdale
4d ago

Most dangerous jobs in America: crab fisherman, convenience store clerk, rapper.

Reply
14
DONNA JOHNSON
3d ago

I hope they find his killers. It was uncalled for to take his life.

Reply
10
 

