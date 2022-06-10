Metro Detroit students to March For Our Lives to protest gun violence

Columbine, Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Oxford and Robb Elementary are just a few names among the hundreds of the nation’s schools who are now synonymous with tragic school shootings.

In response to the increase in gun violence that continues to plague the country, along with slow legislative and school district response, students from communities throughout metro Detroit will make their voices heard Saturday as they join together in protest at rallies organized by March for Our Lives.

The student-led effort, “born out of a tragic school shooting,” March For Our Lives is “dedicated to promoting civic engagement, education, and direct action by youth to eliminate the epidemic of gun violence.”

Through the work of the organization, students hope to create safe, healthy communities and schools where gun violence is obsolete.

To support local students as they March For Our Lives, click on the list below to donate or sign up to participate in tomorrow’s rallies.

March for Our Lives Detroit, MI

June 11, 2022 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM ET

Detroit Cities Riverfront, 1340 Atwater St, Detroit, MI 48207

March For Our Lives Wayne-Washtenaw County, MI

June 11, 2022 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

The Diag, 913 S University Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48109

March For Our Lives

June 11, 2022 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Nardin Park United Methodist Church, 33752 Ramble Hills Dr, Farmington Hills, MI 48331

March For Our Lives Waterford, MI

June 11, 2022 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Civic Center Pond, 5200 Civic Center Dr, Waterford, MI 48329

March For Our Lives Lansing, MI

June 11, 2022 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Michigan State Capitol, 100 N Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI 48933

March For Our Lives Oxford, MI

June 11, 2022 9:30 am- 1:00 pm

Centennial Park, 25 S Washington St, Oxford, MI 48371