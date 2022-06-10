ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber says he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, cancels shows

By Sareen Habeshian
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

Justin Bieber announced Friday that he’s canceling the rest of his world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 28-year-old singer said he has full facial paralysis on the right side of his face.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move,” he explained.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears, according to Mayo Clinic . It can cause painful shingles rash, facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he said. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously my body’s telling me I got to slow down.”

Bieber said he’s doing facial exercises to help his face “get back to normal,” but he doesn’t know how long it will take.

“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do,” the singer said. “It’s gonna be OK. And I have hope and I trust God.”

Bieber canceled shows in Washington D.C. and Toronto earlier this week, and was set to perform in New York next week and in Los Angeles in July.

Just a few months ago, in March, his wife Hailey Bieber was hospitalized due to a small blood clot in her brain. The 25-year-old model said she had suffered a mini-stroke caused by a small hole in her heart that allowed a clot travel to her brain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber’s Facial Paralysis Could Take ‘Months’ to Heal, Experts Say

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber promised he was going to be taking some time to “rest and relax and get back to 100 percent” after he said Ramsay Hunt syndrome left his face half paralyzed. Experts tell Rolling Stone that his full recovery may take months and that it’s “unusual” for someone as young as Bieber to receive such a diagnosis. Experts Rolling Stone spoke with said it is a condition that is more typical for those in their 40s to 60s. Bieber first posted a video on Friday sharing an update on his health after canceling several shows,...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his face

Justin Bieber has announced he is battling an illness called Ramsay Hunt syndrome that has caused paralysis in his face and forced him to cancel several concerts. This comes just months after Bieber battled COVID-19 and his wife Hailey was hospitalized with a blood clot. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for Saturday TODAY.June 11, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 5 San Diego

