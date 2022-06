WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Some people who work at the Starbucks on Pace Boulevard in Warwick are going to have to wait a little longer to see if they can join a union. The National Labor Relations Board counted the votes on Zoom Tuesday afternoon. Nine employees voted “yes” and eight employees voted “no” but because there were two challenge ballots, no decision was made.

WARWICK, RI ・ 16 HOURS AGO