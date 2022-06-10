Robert Lewis Roach Jr.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A strong warm front lingers north of our area, and an upper-level ridge over the Central US is still pumping warm air and moisture into our region, kickstarting a heat wave. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with only a slight chance of an isolated shower. Winds will be light and come from the southwest. Temperatures will reach the low-90s, with heat indices in the triple-digits. This heat could cause health problems, especially for those working outside or who are elderly. So the National Weather Service has most of NCWV under a Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning until 8 PM. Make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks in air-conditioned places, and do most activities in the morning or late-evening to avoid the Sun. Overall, it’s a hot day. Overnight, skies will remain partly clear, with a few isolated showers taking place. Because they’re isolated, however, most areas stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, it’s a warm night, with a small chance of rain. Skies stay partly clear tomorrow morning, although by the afternoon, clouds will increase ahead of a cold front. A few showers and thunderstorms push in during the afternoon and evening, and they could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. So we are watching carefully. Besides that, winds come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures reach the low-90s, with heat indices in the triple-digits. So the NWS has parts of our region under an Excessive Heat Watch throughout the day. That means, once again, taking precautions against the heat. Overall, tomorrow will be hot, with a chance of strong thunderstorms. On Friday, most of the excess heat is gone, as the ridge begins breaking down and cooler air starts flowing from the northwest. Temperatures will still be in the upper-80s, however, so stay hydrated and cool. Over the weekend, a high-pressure system brings dry, stable air into NCWV. This means mostly clear skies and highs in the upper-70s. So go outside if you can this weekend. Next week, we’re back in the upper-80s. In short, today and tomorrow will be the hottest days of the week, so take precautions against the heat. The heat wave and rain chances end this weekend.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO