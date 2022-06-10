ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nettie, WV

Robert Lewis Roach Jr.

By Master Control
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Lewis Roach Jr, 83, of Nettie, WV, passed away on June 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home. He was born in Weston on September 20, 1938, a son of the late Robert Lewis, Sr. and Eva Goff Roach. On August 17, 1960, Robert...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Lacy Ray Mills

Lacy Ray Mills, 67, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on July 2, 1955, a son of the late Lacy Carpenter and Elizabeth Settle Meadows. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pamela Bird Mills, whom he...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Donald Ward Taylor

Donald Ward Taylor, 88, of Weston went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after an extended illness. Don was born in Lorentz, WV on November 20, 1933, the son of the late J.B. and Claricey Taylor. In addition to his parents, his brother, Richard Taylor, proceeded him in death.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Robert Oral “Bob” “Hooks” Hardman

Robert Oral “Bob” “Hooks” Hardman, 93, of Bridgeport, passed away June 9. He was born April 4, 1929 in Glenville to the late Otis O. and Aulda Ellyson Hardman. Bob was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Peggy Ann Wiant Hardman, two sisters, Lucille Meadows and Betty Conley, and his grandson Robert O. Hardman, III. Bob is survived by two sons Robert (Susan) and Richard, both of Jane Lew; three daughters, Debra Hardman Spicer of Fredericksburg, VA; Mary Kay Hunt of Basalt, Colorado; and Pam (Ray) Hepp of Allison Park, PA; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Patty Hall; of Coolville OH, sisters-in-law Joan Fields of Lakeland, FL and Joann Wiant of Columbia, SC, and numerous nieces and nephews.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Dr Lorita Duffield Jenab

Dr Lorita Duffield Jenab, 92, of Morgantown, West Virginia expired on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Fitzwater Assisted living Facility in Fairmont. She was the daughter of the late H.V. (Jack) and Faith Duffield of Duck, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, David Jenab of Morgantown; and her brother, Emery Duffield of Wilsie. She is survived by her husband, Parviz Jenab of Morgantown; her sisters, Arlene Johnson of Cleveland, Ohio, Dianne Nottingham of Duck, WV, and Karen Dawson of Hedgesville, WV; and several nieces and nephews. She was a native of Clay County, West Virginia and earned the BSN degree from Alderson Broaddus, MSN degree from Case Western Reserve University and a EdD degree from Teachers College, Columbia University in New York. Dr. Jenab chaired the Nursing Department at Alderson Broaddus for four years and was appointed Dean of the School of Nursing at West Virginia University in 1968. She served in the dean’s role for twenty-four years. As a senior nursing student in her undergraduate program, she learned there were only three nurses in West Virginia holding a master’s degree. She made a promise to herself that as soon as she could afford to do it, she would get a master’s degree. One year later she enrolled in the master’s program at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. At this early stage of her career, she recognized her responsibility to do more for the good of nursing and the people of West Virginia. Over the course of her time as Dean, the number of graduates in the baccalaureate nursing program increased five-fold. In 1975, she started the Master of Science of Nursing program and extended the program to distant sites through the Satellite Network. In addition, she organized leaders of the state’s nursing schools and created the Association of Deans and Directors of Nursing Education. This organization coordinates education efforts throughout the state. Dr. Jenab’s work will forever shape the landscape of nursing in West Virginia. A memorial service will be held at the Duffield Cemetery in Duck on the much-loved farm of her childhood. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home in Fairmont is honored to assist the family with making the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
Weston, WV
Obituaries
City
Nettie, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Jane Lew, WV
WDTV

Severe weather causes flooding in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There have been several reports of flooding across north-central West Virginia from the severe thunderstorms in the area. Most Flash Flood Warnings in the area have expired, but these remain active until 4 p.m.:. Randolph County. Upshur County. A full list of active weather alerts for...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

JROTC Summer Camp returns to Camp Dawson

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - JROTC Summer Camp returns to Camp Dawson after 2 years. After a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19 JROTC returned to Camp Dawson this week. JROTC gives high school students the chance to learn teamwork and character-building skills. Cadets are put through a series of obstacles and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Ritchie County football takes part in the Bill Auxier Memorial 7v7

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reigning Class A State Champions Ritchie County football got in some football game action at the Bill Auxier 7v7 at St. Marys on Monday. The boys set out on the field for some light game play - no pads, no tackles. It was really a chance for the coaches to see what they are working with, and what they can start to develop in order to find success in the fall, “very kid got a few opportunities and got to kind of look and we have a lot of young kids that we’re excited about, freshman and a few kids, older kids that have just come out and their heads are swimming right now but it’s a good chance for us to kind of plan forward to kind of see what they may bring to the table for us,” said Ritchie County Head Coach Rick Haught.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Preston County woman sentenced for wire fraud

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County woman was sentenced Monday for wire fraud. Cynthia Miller, 36, of Newburg, West Virginia, was sentenced to five years of probation with the first four months on home detention for wire fraud, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Miller pleaded guilty in January...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
WDTV

Pools seeking lifeguards throughout the region

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Summer is cranking up the heat, and more people are looking to cool off in the pool. However, pools throughout the region are also looking for more lifeguards. The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park says they’re offering training, and they’re making it as simple as ever...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, June 14

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses pre-tax contributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Lewis County woman sentenced for federal firearms charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County woman will spend more than 8 years behind bars for a federal firearms charge. Crystal D. Roth, 39, of Walkersville was sentenced to 100 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Roth pleaded guilty to one count...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 15, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A strong warm front lingers north of our area, and an upper-level ridge over the Central US is still pumping warm air and moisture into our region, kickstarting a heat wave. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with only a slight chance of an isolated shower. Winds will be light and come from the southwest. Temperatures will reach the low-90s, with heat indices in the triple-digits. This heat could cause health problems, especially for those working outside or who are elderly. So the National Weather Service has most of NCWV under a Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning until 8 PM. Make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks in air-conditioned places, and do most activities in the morning or late-evening to avoid the Sun. Overall, it’s a hot day. Overnight, skies will remain partly clear, with a few isolated showers taking place. Because they’re isolated, however, most areas stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, it’s a warm night, with a small chance of rain. Skies stay partly clear tomorrow morning, although by the afternoon, clouds will increase ahead of a cold front. A few showers and thunderstorms push in during the afternoon and evening, and they could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. So we are watching carefully. Besides that, winds come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures reach the low-90s, with heat indices in the triple-digits. So the NWS has parts of our region under an Excessive Heat Watch throughout the day. That means, once again, taking precautions against the heat. Overall, tomorrow will be hot, with a chance of strong thunderstorms. On Friday, most of the excess heat is gone, as the ridge begins breaking down and cooler air starts flowing from the northwest. Temperatures will still be in the upper-80s, however, so stay hydrated and cool. Over the weekend, a high-pressure system brings dry, stable air into NCWV. This means mostly clear skies and highs in the upper-70s. So go outside if you can this weekend. Next week, we’re back in the upper-80s. In short, today and tomorrow will be the hottest days of the week, so take precautions against the heat. The heat wave and rain chances end this weekend.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Allen#Cremation#Weston High School#Weston State Hospital#Jordan Methodist Chapel
WDTV

Police investigating Lost Creek house fire as double homicide

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating an early morning house fire in Lost Creek as a double homicide. During the investigation of the fire early Saturday morning, the State Fire Marshal’s Office found two bodies, one man and one woman. Both bodies were sent to the Medical...
WDTV

Two males rescued in part by Dominion Energy workers in Wileyville creek, female body found after extensive search

WILEYVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Rescue teams located the woman’s body after an 8 hour search on Tuesday, according to the Hundred Volunteer Fire Department. In a Facebook post, many agencies responded to the incident, including Hundred Fire and EMS, Pine Grove Fire, Wileyville Fire, Folsom Fire, Wetzel County 911, Marion County 911, Wetzel County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police.
WILEYVILLE, WV
WDTV

Warming Up with Bridgeport football

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was no surprise that Bridgeport football was up bright and early for the start of their three-week period. The Indians return this Summer following their semifinal playoff appearance last year, returning with a renewed energy to make it that final step to Wheeling Island. The...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Rescue teams find woman swept away in flash flood

WILEYVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Rescue teams located the woman’s body after an 8 hour search on Tuesday, according to the Hundred Volunteer Fire Department. In a Facebook post, many agencies responded to the incident, including Hundred Fire and EMS, Pine Grove Fire, Wileyville Fire, Folsom Fire, Wetzel County 911, Marion County 911, Wetzel County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police.
WILEYVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDTV

Concrete truck crashes, lands on its side in Randolph County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle collision on Parsons Road near Kerens on Monday. During the investigation, officers said a loaded concrete truck was traveling North on Parsons Road when it drifted onto the right shoulder and struck an embankment, according to a Facebook post from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Citynet Center to get a new sign at The Bridge Sports Complex

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council voted to approve a contract to construct a new sign in front of the Citynet Center. City Engineer Beth Fox told council they received their lowest bid from City Neon INC. The cost for this project would add up to $74,250. Fox...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Lincoln unveils new football locker room and revamped field house

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a long time coming, but Lincoln has finally unveiled their new football locker room and revamped field house. The old locker room will now be the new visiting team’s locker room, allowing for more space than they previously had. Aside from the...
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

Best Virginia secures Buckhannon native Tanner McGrew

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - From West Virginia Wesleyan to Australia, France, the NBA G League and everywhere in between, Buckhannon native Tanner McGrew is back in the state where it all started as part of Best Virginia’s roster. McGrew was a walk-on turned DII All-American for the Bobcats. He...
BUCKHANNON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy