Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 7 new deaths, 2,050 new cases
BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 2,050 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,823
- 5-9 years: 1,269
- 10-14 years: 1,259
- 15-19 years: 1,515
- 20-29 years: 5,165
- 30-39 years: 5,250
- 40-49 years: 3,999
- 50-59 years: 4,173
- 60-69 years: 3,318
- 70-79 years: 1,867
- 80+ years: 1,263
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 35,543 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,490,916 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 4,618 new individuals have tested positive with 4,972,071 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.53%
Hospitalizations:
There are 533 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 54 patients that are in intensive care units, 18 patients intubated, 339 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 172 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,050
- Total Cases: 1,738,138
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Deaths: 19,538
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 321
- Total Cases: 156,031
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 1,197
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,395,398
- Booster doses administered: 3,082,861
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 151
- Total Confirmed Cases: 144,779
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,826
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 54
- Total Confirmed Cases: 32,802
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 360
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 18
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,034
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 148
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 43
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,292
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 390
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 660 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 23,066 new tests reported with a total of 16,013,380.
