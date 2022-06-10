ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 7 new deaths, 2,050 new cases

By Nick DeGray
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtmRT_0g7B4aU500

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 2,050 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,823
  • 5-9 years: 1,269
  • 10-14 years: 1,259
  • 15-19 years: 1,515
  • 20-29 years: 5,165
  • 30-39 years: 5,250
  • 40-49 years: 3,999
  • 50-59 years: 4,173
  • 60-69 years: 3,318
  • 70-79 years: 1,867
  • 80+ years: 1,263

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 35,543 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,490,916 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 4,618 new individuals have tested positive with 4,972,071 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.53%

Hospitalizations:

There are 533 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 54 patients that are in intensive care units, 18 patients intubated, 339 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 172 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 2,050
  • Total Cases: 1,738,138
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Deaths: 19,538

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 321
  • Total Cases: 156,031
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Deaths: 1,197

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,395,398
  • Booster doses administered: 3,082,861

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 151
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 144,779
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,826

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 54
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 32,802
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 360

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 18
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,034
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 148

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 43
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 28,292
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 390

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 660 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 23,066 new tests reported with a total of 16,013,380.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
