Missouri State

FRIDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports over 9,700 new COVID cases; 13% increase from the previous week

By ABC 17 News Team
 4 days ago
The state of Missouri is reporting new 9,731 coronavirus cases for the week of June 2 through Wednesday. New cases increased by 1,128 cases compared to the previous week, a 13% increase.

The state reported 680 patient hospitalizations and 59 patients in the ICU for the week of June 8.

The dashboard is showing COVID community levels for the central region to be low with cases up by 27.9% compared to the previous week. The central region includes Howard, Boone, Audrain, Montgomery, Gasconade, Osage, Cole, Callaway, Miller, Camden, Morgan, Moniteau and Cooper County.

Maries County is considered in the southwest region and cases are up 29.3% in the region. Pettis and Saline County are considered in the Kansas City region and cases are up 10.9% in that region and the region is considered to be in the medium COVID-19 community level.

Across the state, the City of St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Louis County are considered in to have a high COVID community level. Across Missouri, 35 counties are considered medium COVID community level including Boone, Howard, Cooper, Chariton and Randolph Counties. The rest are considered in the low level.

The omicron variant remains the dominant variant in Missouri. As of the week of May 22, the state is reporting the BA.2 lineage is 66.7% of cases and the BA.2.12.1 lineage is 33.3% of cases.

Masked Maurader
3d ago

If you look up corona in a 1989 or older encyclopedia....it's a cold virus

