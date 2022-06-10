AHA hosts 18th annual Go Red for Women luncheon

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – After two long years of not being in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Heart Association (AHA) held their 18th annual Go Red for Women luncheon on Friday, June 10.

The event was held at the Sheraton Flowood from 10:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Go Red for Women was designed to help spread awareness about the importance of women’s heart health and serve as a platform to improve the lives of women across the world. The Metro Jackson Go Red for Women luncheon was designed to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and to generate funds for lifesaving cardiovascular research for women.

Along with the luncheon, guests were able to take part in free health screenings, interactive health stations, take pictures in the photo booth, and enjoy other activities. The event also featured a fashion show of heart disease survivors across the metro area.

“I could not be more excited for today to see so many people come out and support women their awareness of cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Leigh Ann Ross, chair for Go Red for Women luncheon. “It’s just really exciting.”

The event featured 10 individuals who had a significant impact on the community, also known as the Women of Impact .

AHA, local sponsors, and the community raised $58,534 this year for Go Red for Women and $11,945 from this year’s Metro Jackson Go Red for Women luncheon.

