ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

AHA hosts 18th annual Go Red for Women luncheon

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVR58_0g7B4Wu300

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – After two long years of not being in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Heart Association (AHA) held their 18th annual Go Red for Women luncheon on Friday, June 10.

The event was held at the Sheraton Flowood from 10:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Can lifestyle modifications lower risk of dementia?

Go Red for Women was designed to help spread awareness about the importance of women’s heart health and serve as a platform to improve the lives of women across the world. The Metro Jackson Go Red for Women luncheon was designed to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and to generate funds for lifesaving cardiovascular research for women.

Along with the luncheon, guests were able to take part in free health screenings, interactive health stations, take pictures in the photo booth, and enjoy other activities. The event also featured a fashion show of heart disease survivors across the metro area.

“I could not be more excited for today to see so many people come out and support women their awareness of cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Leigh Ann Ross, chair for Go Red for Women luncheon. “It’s just really exciting.”

The event featured 10 individuals who had a significant impact on the community, also known as the Women of Impact .

AHA, local sponsors, and the community raised $58,534 this year for Go Red for Women and $11,945 from this year’s Metro Jackson Go Red for Women luncheon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Sarah Thomas to speak at 2022 Women’s Day event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tournament officials with the Sanderson Farms Championship announced Sarah Thomas will be the keynote speaker of the 2022 Women’s Day event. The Pascagoula native will share her story of how she became the first full-time female official in NFL history and how her history-making event has opened doors for other women to […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Celebration of life for Vicksburg’s Dahlia Grissom announced

A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Dahlia Grissom, Sunday, June 19, at greater Grove Street M.B. Church at 2 p.m. Dahlia will lie in repose at the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Professional services are being provided by C J Williams Mortuary Services. Dahlia...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson hosts summer film camp for youth

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first summer camp for youth in Jackson will focus on film, theatre, and technology. “They are actually learning from the ground up; every aspect. We’re teaching them scripts, teaching them how to break scripts down. We’re teaching them how acting is done like on a fundamental level. We’re also teaching […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bootcamp provides positive mentorship for Hattiesburg children

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In Hattiesburg, the 8th annual Needham Jones Back to School Bootcamp will return for another year. The bootcamp helps provide skills to the youth to help them navigate stress. The event also teaches them life lessons. “There is so much negative influence out there, and if we don’t provide any balance […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flowood, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
City
Flowood, MS
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Society
WJTV 12

Preparations underway for Jackson Juneteenth Celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders at a Jackson church announced several events to celebrate the Juneteenth weekend. New Horizon Hill Church officials said the events include resource seminars, a tribute to Blues singer Bobby Rush, a concert and the state’s largest wedding ceremony. Organizers said they expect more than 5,000 people to attend the activities. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg marks U.S. Army’s birthday on Flag Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – June 14 is recognized as Flag Day in the United States. The City of Hattiesburg marked the occasion by honoring troops. Mayor Toby Barker issued a proclamation in honor of the U.S. Army’s 274th birthday. “It’s just an honor to show. I know 10 years ago, whenever I enlisted, for me, […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Good Samaritan Center in need of donations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Good Samaritan Center, a nonprofit in Jackson that helps families in need, is struggling to fill their food pantry. Center officials said families can get help signing up for SNAP, get assistance with clothing and home-bound seniors can have food delivered. In recent months, the center has been struggling to […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aha#Charity#The Sheraton Flowood#Go Red For Women Luncheon#The Women Of Impact
WJTV 12

Cities work to keep kids safe during summer months

When the temperature goes up, so does the homicide rate. May, June, July and August become the deadliest months of the year. And with gun violence already at an all-time high in cities across the country, the focus this summer is all about keeping communities safe and young people alive.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Know the signs of heat stroke in dogs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Animal Rescue League (MARL) is encouraging pet owners to keep their animals safe during the extreme temperatures. They said knowing the signs of a heat stroke in dogs is important. Symptoms of heat stoke in dogs can be the following: Heavy panting, difficulty breathing, excessive drooling Excessive thirst Lethargy […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Pickle fanatics gather for Mississippi Pickle Fest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People poured into the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum for this year’s Pickle Fest. Families and pickle-lovers came for a refreshing bite of fun. The festival hosted a number of vendors from across the state, who sold variations of pickled foods like sweet treats to fermented favorites. Festivalgoers were excited to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Garden & Gun

Celebrating Bentonia Blues with Legendary Bluesman Jimmy ‘Duck’ Holmes

Seventy-four-year-old Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, the last of the Bentonia, Mississippi, bluesmen and proprietor of the Blue Front Café, pauses while hammers thwack and a whining circular saw bites into two-by-six pine planks. Seated at a picnic table under the wooden awning of the oldest known continuously operating...
BENTONIA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
WAPT

Leaders of New Black Panther Party speak out against crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Leaders of the New Black Panther Party in Mississippi spoke out Tuesday against Jackson's crime crisis. "Black people shouldn't be killing Black people, under no circumstances. You have to love your people," said Steven Harris, a member of the organization. Harris and Sherrell Potts, a commander...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Trial garden to be showcased in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State (MSU) Extension Service will host a half-day horticulture event for gardeners in Crystal Springs on Tuesday, June 21. The First Day of Summer Field Day will feature several landscaping and horticulture seminars at the MSU Truck Crops Branch Experiment Station. Self-guided tours and guided walking tours of […]
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg doctor offers advice amid surging COVID-19 cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi have made a major jump, and it’s causing concerns for health officials. Over the weekend, COVID-19 numbers reached more than 1,500 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), cases have been slowly rising since April. Dr. Mark Horne, MD, at South Central Regional Medical […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Mississippi Lt. Governor Hosemann speaks on modified school calendar

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann made his way to Hattiesburg on Tuesday afternoon to discuss more classroom time for students and adjusting the school calendars. Lt. Governor Hosemann said he has been pushing for more school districts to consider this type of calendar with nine weeks on...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Rival couple weds at Super Regional wedding

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – All eyes were on the diamond in Hattiesburg as Ole Miss and Southern Miss faced off in the first game of the Super Regional. There was another diamond in the Hub City. Ole Miss and Southern Miss fans are rooting for their favorite teams in the Super Regional. The games have […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Family, friends honor killed 12-year-old with vigil

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family and friends gather to pay tribute to the life of Adrian Hawkins-McDougles. He’s the 12-year-old who was gunned down less than two weeks ago in a drive-by shooting. “I love you, be safe” is what Adrian said to his loved ones at every interaction. His family and friends, still grieving […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians find ways to stay cool during extreme heat

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With extreme temperatures in Mississippi this week, people across the Jackson-metro area are looking for ways to stay cool. “I mean, the minute you open the door, it hits your. It’s like people talk about cutting through pea soup and the fog. Our humidity here in Mississippi is like breathing in […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Clinton announces garbage collection changes

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Waste Management announced a new garbage collection schedule for some Clinton neighbors starting the week of June 20. Neighbors who were previously serviced on Wednesday and Saturday will now be serviced on Monday and Thursday. All residential recycling will now be collected on Wednesday. For more information, contact Waste […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy