NFL icon Troy Aikman helps donate hundreds of computers to Oklahoma students

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Oklahoma-raised Troy Aikman returned to his hometown of Henryetta on Friday to help bridge the digital divide.

Aikman partnered with AT&T to provide 300 free computers, digital literacy trainings and technical support to Henryetta and Okmulgee area students. Aikman signed autographs and took photos with students and fans at Henryetta High School on Friday.

“The community of Henryetta is second-to-none, people with a lot of heart who helped make me the man I am today," said Aikman said. "The teachers work so hard to give their students the best education possible, and they deserve the resources needed to flourish in school. I am very proud to partner with organizations like AT&T and Compudopt to equip students from my hometown with the tools they need to succeed.”

Aikman moved to Henryetta at age 12 and grew into the star quarterback at the high school, going on to win three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys. Friday's event kicked off a weekend of giving back him as he's set to put on the first Highway to Henryetta music festival on Saturday featuring Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton .

