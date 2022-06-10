ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henryetta, OK

NFL icon Troy Aikman helps donate hundreds of computers to Oklahoma students

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdV50_0g7B4LRI00

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Oklahoma-raised Troy Aikman returned to his hometown of Henryetta on Friday to help bridge the digital divide.

Aikman partnered with AT&T to provide 300 free computers, digital literacy trainings and technical support to Henryetta and Okmulgee area students. Aikman signed autographs and took photos with students and fans at Henryetta High School on Friday.

“The community of Henryetta is second-to-none, people with a lot of heart who helped make me the man I am today," said Aikman said. "The teachers work so hard to give their students the best education possible, and they deserve the resources needed to flourish in school. I am very proud to partner with organizations like AT&T and Compudopt to equip students from my hometown with the tools they need to succeed.”

MORE >>> Troy Aikman talks about hometown Henryetta

Aikman moved to Henryetta at age 12 and grew into the star quarterback at the high school, going on to win three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys. Friday's event kicked off a weekend of giving back him as he's set to put on the first Highway to Henryetta music festival on Saturday featuring Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okmulgee County, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
County
Okmulgee County, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
Henryetta, OK
Sports
City
Henryetta, OK
State
Oklahoma State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Shelton
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy