ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

OPELIKA: 16-year-old arrested on robbery, escape charges after pursuit with police

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o2GUF_0g7B40zI00

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A 16-year-old in Opelika has been arrested after fleeing the police department on-foot, according to Community Relations Specialist Allison Duke with the Opelika Police Department.

At around 8:00 a.m. on June 10, the Lee County Swat Team and Opelika Police carried out a search warrant on a residence in Loachapoka, Alabama. A 16-year-old was arrested on two counts of first degree robbery —this was in relation to prior incidents at a convenience store, and at several mobile home parks off of Pepperell Parkway.

Law enforcement searching for suspect who fled on foot following police chase

While being taken to the police station, the suspect escaped his handcuffs. Once at the station, the suspect proceeded to flee from police on-foot.

As the pursuit continued, an officer was injured. This officer last saw the suspect heading towards Toomer Court at about 9:20 a.m.

Upon searching, officers found the suspect, and proceeded to detain him at around 12:47 p.m., near a residence on Carver Avenue.

Georgia police officer arrested after looking up ex-wife, ex-girlfriend in law enforcement database

The suspect now faces charges relating to his escape, along with his initial robbery charges.

This case remains open with additional charges pending. Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220, or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Opelika police searching for suspect in comestic store theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a male suspect involved in a theft at a cosmetic store. The theft of property occurred on May 20 at Ulta Cosmetics - located on Enterprise Drive. According to authorities, a surveillance video showed a white male with arm tattoos entering...
OPELIKA, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Suspect identified Dothan shooting that left one dead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police have confirmed that a person has died from a gunshot wound after a shooting on North Bell Street. After Dothan patrol arrived on the scene just before 4 p.m., they say they saw a man with a wound in his upper torso/chest. After CPR was attempted and ambulances arrived, he was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Firearm assault leaves one dead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update:. A man fatally shot in Dothan on Tuesday had been involved in an altercation, one believed witnessed by others. Police detained a “person-of-interest” at the scene. “It is too early to term that person as a suspect,” said Dothan Police Captain Will Glover,...
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange man arrested after assaulting victim for 10 to 12 hours

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man was arrested on various charges after assaulting his victim over a period of 10 to 12 hours, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Lorenzo Brown, 40, was taken into custody after officers responded to an incident on June 14 at around 10:33 a.m. LaGrange Police say that the […]
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Loachapoka, AL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Opelika, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan man charged with domestic violence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been charged with domestic violence after an incident on Monday. Dothan Police say the incident happened June 13, in the 1200 block of Richard Road. The scene involved Willie Franklin, 36, and a romantic partner, according to DPD. Franklin was arrested...
DOTHAN, AL
WTVM

14-year-old LaGrange juvenile arrested, charged with robbery

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old juvenile is arrested and charged with robbery in LaGrange. On June 12, at about 6:15 p.m., patrol officers responded to Phoenix Landing Apartments on Whitesville Street regarding a robbery. The Criminal Investigation Section arrived at the scene and began an investigation. During the investigation,...
LAGRANGE, GA
wfxl.com

One injured after shots fired during Lee County road rage incident

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a road rage incident that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning. LCSO says there were multiple calls made to 911 about road rage just after 9 a.m. Deputies say that a lady involved was followed from Jefferson/North Philema to the day...
LEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police Station#Toomer Court
alabamanews.net

Minter Woman Shot & Killed in Selma

Selma Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 23 year old Dallas County woman. Police Chief Kenta Fulford says Aiesha Franklin was killed Saturday night — on the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue. Fulford says someone shot Franklin several times — while she was parked...
SELMA, AL
wtvy.com

Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man from Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue in Midfield around 11...
MIDFIELD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
alabamanews.net

Man Shot and Killed on Upper Wetumpka Road in Montgomery

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death. Police say 21-year-old Jacoby Carter of Montgomery was shot in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the shooting happened at about 7:50PM Friday. Police have released no...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

2 suspects charged with drug trafficking in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Two suspects have been arrested for drug trafficking after an Abbeville traffic stop. On Saturday, June 11, at around 1:40 p.m., patrol officers with the Abbeville Police Department made a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation. During the stop, officers say they recovered approximately...
ABBEVILLE, AL
WALB 10

Dawson PD: Man wanted on rape, assault charges

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted on a number of charges, including rape, according to the Dawson Police Department. Willie Clarence Carter is wanted on rape, aggravated assault and burglary charges. He is described as 5′8 and weighs 200 pounds. Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is...
DAWSON, GA
wtvy.com

Fatal crash in Geneva County

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:47 p.m. Monday, June 13, has claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Billy Joe Alberson, 77, was fatally injured when the 1995 Nissan pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Alberson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are dead and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee Monday. Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers were initially called around 10 a.m. to Wright Street, located about three blocks from the police department. When they arrived, officers found a man dead and another seriously injured.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy