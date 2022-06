Nothing better than summer weather… before summer. While it officially starts next Tuesday, it’s obviously been around here for a while. That makes today’s forecast even sweeter: plenty of sun, low humidity and highs near 80. As breezes collapse near the coast, we may see a slight sea breeze kick in, but it’s cooling effect will be somewhat limited by all the warm sunshine (and air) milling about.

