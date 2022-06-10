ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Geraldine Anita “Gerri” Priest

By Master Control
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeraldine Anita “Gerri” Priest, 75, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center. She was born on December 6, 1946, in Fairmont; a daughter of Marjorie Juanita (VanGilder) Potesta and the late Mike Potesta. Gerri was a 1964 graduate of East Fairmont High School...

www.wdtv.com


